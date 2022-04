The Minnesota Vikings franchise has gone through some dramatic changes this offseason. We now have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell. With these new hires come big expectations from the owners, as well as the fan base. They want to improve on the things that Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman failed at. Because of this, all offseason long, the question will linger: can the Vikings make the playoffs in 2022?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO