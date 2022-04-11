ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How a banker, baker and cleaner survived, then thrived during the pandemic, and new challenges they face

wlrn.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it’s resilient optimism. WLRN’s Sunshine Economy has been tracking the South Florida pandemic economic recovery for more than a year through the experiences of three business leaders — a banker, baker and cleaner. As the third year of living and working with COVID-19 is underway,...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown Face Challenges Even as Pandemic Wanes

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Some cities and neighborhoods were able to come back to life in the past two years since the region-wide shelter-in-place order, but businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown continue to struggle. On March 16, 2020, a region-wide shelter-in-place was ordered to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. As people stayed home, the initial lockdown turned entire cities into ghost towns. There hasn’t been a lot of business to go around. And now, many Chinatown businesses that survived are struggling to keep up with rent. “We have to close the store. We cannot afford the rent, because it’s too high...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

UGA research: green industry thrived during pandemic

Researchers at the University of Georgia say the response to the coronavirus pandemic helped fuel growth in various segments of the green industry. The work done in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences shows plant nurseries and greenhouses cashed in on increased business over the past two years.
AGRICULTURE
KVIA

How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. The 1918 influenza pandemic is the deadliest in recorded history, killing roughly 50 million globally and about 675,000 in the U.S.—though this number has been surpassed by COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. The first sign of the flu in the U.S. appeared in the spring of 1918, and at first did not appear to be particularly deadly. That fall, however, another, far more lethal strain of the virus appeared, killing some within days or even hours of the initial onset of symptoms. Without vaccines to ward off the flu, public health measures like masking, quarantining, and shutting down public spaces like schools and churches were somewhat sporadically implemented. In their desperation to alleviate symptoms, some doctors prescribed what is now known to be a toxic dose of aspirin to flu patients, likely leading to even more deaths.
EL PASO, TX
pymnts

Bank of America: Reflections From a Payments Product Designer

Payments innovation is getting a lot of attention, says Derrick Walton, Bank of America head of emerging payments in global transaction services. Read his thoughts on how technology, UX, and consumer preference are intersecting in the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economic: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened.”
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

How To Survive And Thrive In The Recession

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that the country's GDP rose 3.4% in the final quarter of 2021. This is largely due the relaxation of Covid restrictions, which meant millions of households regained their freedom and were able to satisfy pent-up demand by spending their money and boosting the nation's economy.
GAS PRICE
MedicalXpress

Essential workers faced higher risk of infection and hospitalization during pandemic lockdown

Essential workers, low-income earners and people living in dense environments faced higher risk of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, even amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies, according to a new study from public policy researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. The study, appearing in PLOS ONE, showed that these individuals faced more challenges to comply with pandemic lockdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

M&A bankers, like cockroaches, survive everything

NEW ORLEANS, March 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two years can seem like a long time. When Wall Street’s finest merger bankers and lawyers last convened in New Orleans for the Tulane Corporate Law Institute conference in March 2020, it was less than a week before cities across the United States first shut down to keep Covid-19 at bay. Stocks were plunging, but that didn’t stop advisers from clinking shared shrimp bowls while Centerview Partners founder Blair Effron touted the merits of special-purpose acquisition companies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UPI News

CDC extends COVID-19 mask mandate to May 3 for airlines, transit

April 13 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the mask mandate for air travel has been extended for 15 days -- through May 3. "Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S.," a CDC official told CNN. "In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity, CDC is recommending that TSA extend the security directive to enforce mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for 15 days, through May 3, 2022."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

