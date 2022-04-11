ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Romance Happened When She ‘Least Expected It’: I ‘Wasn’t Planning’ on Dating

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whJPp_0f5wciki00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Shutterstock (2)

An unexpected romance. Everyone was taken aback when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021 — even the KKW Beauty founder.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

Read article

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the Monday, April 11 episode of her "Making Space" podcast . The Skims founder wasn't focused on dating after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and so she "wasn't planning" on starting a relationship with Davidson , 28, later that year.

Kardashian and the Yeezy founder 44, share four children together: North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2.

Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce

Read article

"I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone ," Kardashian explained. Once the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum felt that she was "so ready" to meet someone new , however, she "randomly" hit it off with the King of Staten Island star. "When it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this . And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she added. "Sometimes ... you just happen to be open to it."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after The Kardashians star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. They were spotted together multiple times in the following weeks and finally confirmed their romance with some PDA-filled photos in November. She later made things Instagram official on March 11, sharing photos from their Valentine's Day date on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

On Monday, the reality star shared a pair of pictures from a romantic dinner with Davidson following the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians . "Late nite snack," Kardashian captioned the snaps, which showed the pair cuddling and gazing lovingly at one another as Davidson wrapped his arms around her.

Despite beginning to give fans more of a glimpse into her romance with the Big Time Adolescence actor, Kardashian told Kotb that she has enjoyed keeping things quiet this time around. "I do think that I am holding a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," the Selfish author explained. "It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8fWq_0f5wciki00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian GIPHY

During their time out of the spotlight, the California native has found joy in low-key outings and activities. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

Kardashian has previously gushed about her relationship with the Guy Code alum, telling Robin Roberts that things had become serious between the two of them. "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them," the aspiring lawyer said during an interview for ABC News, which aired on Wednesday, April 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198i3d_0f5wciki00
Kim Kardashian Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

She continued: "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim Talks Pete, Kanye and More Takeaways From ‘The Kardashians: An ABC News Special’

Read article

Her sister Khloé echoed those sentiments during the special, explaining that Davidson "just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to daughter North West

Kim Kardashian officially has introduced Pete Davidson to her kids — or at least North West. The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed driving Kardashian’s Moke car Sunday afternoon, but little did fans realize that Northie was Davidson’s passenger. Photos obtained by TMZ show North sitting on Davidson’s lap as he cruises around Scott Disick’s gated community. The outlet also reported that Disick’s daughter, Penelope, was also in the pink Moke with the dynamic duo. It is unclear whether the “King of Staten Island” star, 28, has met the Skims founder’s other children, but clearly their relationship has taken a serious turn. It should not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That The Kanye West Drama Will Drive Pete Davidson Away—We Feel So Bad!

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama has continued to heat up in recent days, with Pete Davidson’s private text messages to West leaked by the comedian’s friend David Sirus earlier this week. However, while Kardashian is allegedly, “Really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” a source close to the couple told E!, the 41-year-old is also said to have “concerns” that the continued drama will drive her boyfriend away.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Hoda Kotb
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Meets Pete Davidson’s Grandparents On Secret Staten Island Trip

‘The King of Staten Island’ star introduced his girlfriend to more of his family members, while she was out on a recent trip to New York. Kim Kardashian keeps meeting more of Pete Davidson’s family! The reality star reportedly was introduced to the Saturday Night Live funnyman’s grandparents in Staten Island, while she visited New York on a recent trip to New York, according to TMZ. Kim, 41, apparently had an impromptu meeting with the 28-year-old comedian’s grandparents, while saying hi while he worked on a movie.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge Marries Janis Carlson in ‘Incredible Wedding,’ His 4th

Fourth time’s the charm? Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, married Janis Carlson in an “incredible” wedding, marking his fourth trip down the aisle. “Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s former partner, 63, captioned a […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sends Sassy Message To Cousin True On Her 4th Birthday: Watch

North West shared a funny message to deliver to her cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter had to say!. North West had her own special tribute for cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you’d expect! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#Kkw#Yeezy#Divorce Read
US Magazine

Did Pete Davidson and Scott Disick’s ‘Boyz Night’ Inspire a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch?

Is art imitating life? Pete Davidson‘s Saturday Night Live sketch seemed to mirror a recent evening he spent with Scott Disick. On the Saturday, April 2, episode, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Davidson, 28, led a music video titled “Short-Ass Movie.” The New York native was joined by special guests Gunna and Simon Rex as well as fellow cast member Chris Redd to rap about movies that are less than two hours.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother 'Shows No Signs Of Weariness' After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Body Language Expert Judi James Claims

Queen Elizabeth has no plans to slow down despite her age. The 95-year-old monarch with mobility issues, who survived COVID-19, had extraordinary energy in her most recent video call, according to body language expert Judi James. Queen Elizabeth Shared COVID-19 Experience In Her Recent Video Call. The Queen has stuck...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy