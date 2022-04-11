Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Romance Happened When She ‘Least Expected It’: I ‘Wasn’t Planning’ on Dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Shutterstock (2)

An unexpected romance. Everyone was taken aback when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021 — even the KKW Beauty founder.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the Monday, April 11 episode of her "Making Space" podcast . The Skims founder wasn't focused on dating after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and so she "wasn't planning" on starting a relationship with Davidson , 28, later that year.

Kardashian and the Yeezy founder 44, share four children together: North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2.

"I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone ," Kardashian explained. Once the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum felt that she was "so ready" to meet someone new , however, she "randomly" hit it off with the King of Staten Island star. "When it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this . And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she added. "Sometimes ... you just happen to be open to it."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after The Kardashians star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. They were spotted together multiple times in the following weeks and finally confirmed their romance with some PDA-filled photos in November. She later made things Instagram official on March 11, sharing photos from their Valentine's Day date on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

On Monday, the reality star shared a pair of pictures from a romantic dinner with Davidson following the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians . "Late nite snack," Kardashian captioned the snaps, which showed the pair cuddling and gazing lovingly at one another as Davidson wrapped his arms around her.

Despite beginning to give fans more of a glimpse into her romance with the Big Time Adolescence actor, Kardashian told Kotb that she has enjoyed keeping things quiet this time around. "I do think that I am holding a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," the Selfish author explained. "It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian GIPHY

During their time out of the spotlight, the California native has found joy in low-key outings and activities. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

Kardashian has previously gushed about her relationship with the Guy Code alum, telling Robin Roberts that things had become serious between the two of them. "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them," the aspiring lawyer said during an interview for ABC News, which aired on Wednesday, April 6.

Kim Kardashian Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

She continued: "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Her sister Khloé echoed those sentiments during the special, explaining that Davidson "just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."