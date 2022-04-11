ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were married for nearly 30 years before they called it quits for the third time , but their relationship has always been full of ups and downs.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer met Tish shortly after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Cindy Smith , whom he wed in 1986. The Tennessee native became pregnant with her and Billy Ray's first child, Miley Cyrus , in 1992, but there was one problem — the country star was already expecting a baby with Kristin Luckey .

Billy Ray and Kristin's son, Christopher, arrived in April 1992, while Tish welcomed Miley in November of that year. The Grammy winner pursued a romance with Tish, and the duo tied the knot in 1993 . The Kentucky native also adopted Tish's children from her first marriage: daughter Brandi Cyrus , born in May 1987, and son Trace Cyrus , born in February 1989.

After their wedding, Billy Ray and Tish welcomed son Braison in 1994 and daughter Noah in 2000. As Miley rose to fame, however, the pair's relationship came under more public scrutiny than it had in the past. In November 2010, the former Nashville Star host filed for divorce amid rumors that his wife had cheated on him with Bret Michaels . (The Poison frontman later denied the claims.)

Billy Ray and Tish eventually reconciled, but their problems weren't over. The "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast cohost filed her own divorce papers in June 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. One month later, however, the duo reconciled a second time and called off the split.

"Marriage is hard work. And I think a lot of people, when you go through struggles and difficult times, that people throw in the towel a little too easy," Tish said during a May 2017 episode of Bravo's "The Daily Dish" podcast. "And I think that any relationship — whether it's marriage or family, it doesn't matter — you truly do have to take care of it and nurture and really work hard at relationships. And that's not always easy, especially in the business that we're in."

In the same interview, the Brandiville executive producer said she was "proud" that she and her husband had weathered the storms in their marriage and come out of it together. "We've publicly gone through stuff and made it work," she said at the time. "And I'm so glad that we did, 'cause our family so strong and so amazing. I'm blessed."

Five years later, however, the couple called it quits again. In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray for the second time, citing "irreconcilable differences" again. The actress claimed in court docs that she and the "Old Town Road" singer have lived in separate residences and have not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Keep scrolling for a look back and Billy Ray and Tish's ups and downs through the years.

