Vineland, NJ

Vineland Birthday Teen’s Pasta Party Exceeds Expectations!

By Joe Kelly
 1 day ago
A Vineland 8th grader decided to once again skip having a birthday party for himself, instead choosing to hold an event to raise contributions for a Vineland food pantry. As he's done for several...

10 Ridiculous Reasons South Jersey Should Become Its Own State

You've heard it once, you've heard it said a MILLION times: South Jersey and North Jersey are SO different, they should be different states. Sure, the two regions may be united as one under the Garden State umbrella, but truth be told, the two regions couldn't be set apart anymore. Whether it's food, highways, cost of living, or even toll prices, South Jersey is notoriously cheaper than its counterpart to the north.
2 New Jersey Sub Shops Named Among Best Italian Subs In America

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.
Inside Scoop: Tacos and Free Coffee Next Week at Wawa?

Is there free coffee at Wawa one day next week and are tacos coming to everyone's favorite chain of convenience stores?. Here's what we know and what we are speculating about. It appears that Thursday, April 14th, 2022, is Wawa Day, one of the biggest holidays in the Garden State and the region. On Wawa Day, as they've done in years past, you will be able to get a free cup of coffee all day long. Any size!
