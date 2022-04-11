ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Potentially Increase Your Metabolism and Burn More Calories With This Daily Supplement

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we try to avoid discussing it, the state of our figures does occasionally come up in conversation — especially as we inch closer to the summer and swimsuit season. As they say, every body is a beach body! There's no reason to not feel confident in a bikini, especially when you can easily find a super flattering style . That said, there's also no shame in wanting to tone up so that you feel a bit better about stripping down and soaking up the sun.

A balanced diet and regular exercise are both excellent places to start, but you can also boost your glow-up with a metabolism supplement ! HUM Nutrition has a solid option that shoppers report has helped them burn fat faster, plus provided a dose of extra energy minus any crashing or jitters!

See it!

Get the Ripped Rooster™ dietary supplement for $45 at HUM Nutrition!

Ripped Rooster is a twice-daily supplement that has a blend of different nutrients that are meant to help you burn body fat. 7-Keto DHEA is one of the main ingredients at play here, and it's considered to be a "parent hormone" that may rev up your metabolism. According to WebMD , 7-Keto DHEA may also help convert energy (a.k.a. the foods you eat) into heat instead of storing it into fat — which may help you shed unwanted pounds faster. In an eight-week study, participants that consumed this supplement were able to burn fat three times faster than those who took a placebo, which is an impressive result!

Green tea extract is also included in this supplement's formula , which may help to increase your metabolism — and potentially speed up your weight loss process. Each bottle includes a full month's supply, which you can take twice a day with your meals. Shoppers are quick to note that this isn't a magic pill, which is crucial to remember. Reviewers claim that incorporating this supplement along with a healthy diet and consistent exercise is ultimately what allowed them to see a noticeable outcome.

See it!

Get the Ripped Rooster™ dietary supplement for $45 at HUM Nutrition!

One shopper notes they hit a plateau at one point in their weight loss progress, and Ripped Rooster was able to help them break through that slump! No matter where you are in your journey, this supplement may be the key to getting you to total body confidence! But in case this product doesn't end up working out for you, you can also try these turmeric capsules , this night-time fat burner or these apple cider vinegar gummies !

See it: Get the Ripped Rooster™ dietary supplement for $45 at HUM Nutrition!

These 7 New Swimsuits Just Dropped on Nordstrom — We’re Already Obsessed!

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out the full range of health and beauty supplements available at HUM Nutrition here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as
face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Put In Your Smoothies For Weight Loss—It Fires Up Your Digestion!

Filling your diet with a variety of nutrient dense foods is essential for nourishing a healthy body, and drinking more smoothies is one of the easiest ways to achieve this goal. Completely customizable to your personal tastes and easily enhanced with an array of fruits and vegetables, there are certain ingredients you can add to smoothies that will boost your metabolism and improve digestion to bolster your overall health. Not sure which fruits are the best choices to add to a smoothie tailored for sustainable weight loss? We spoke with registered dietitian Trista Best to set the record straight.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Metabolism#Best Gifts#Hum Nutrition#Webmd
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
mensjournal.com

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Diet Pills to Lose Weight

This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. It’s challenging to shed pounds, especially as we get older. A wide range of weight loss pills is available to help those who have trouble losing weight on their own, those who have food cravings, and those who have stubborn fat that won’t go away.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Exercises to Help Burn Belly Fat

Virtually everyone has at least one aspect of their appearance they would like to improve upon. They want clearer skin, larger muscles, or perhaps most commonly, a thinner waist and a flatter stomach.  More than 42% of American adults are obese, and obesity is correlated with body dissatisfaction and self-esteem issues, according to a study […]
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Refined Carb You Should Stop Eating Because It Slows Your Metabolism

We know that weight loss is only achieved when the calories you burn exceeds the number you consume. And metabolism is a huge factor as well, the more calories your body burns while at rest, the more likely you are to shed pounds in a healthy, sustainable way. Exercise boosts metabolism, as well as other lifestyle factors such as getting sleep and drinking water. And cutting foods from your diet that are so-called “metabolism ruiners” is important as well. We spoke to nutritionist Marie Ruggles, MS, RD, CN, CDE, about the importance of eliminating high fructose corn syrup from your daily intake–it causes a number of metabolic imbalances that can slow your progress!
FITNESS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy