Phoebe, education partners launch career pathway program

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System, in cooperation with multiple education partners, is launching a new program to attract more students to careers in health care and help them complete their education quicker, so they can enter the work force earlier.

“The health care work force shortage — particularly in nursing — is no longer just a problem, it is a crisis,” health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “There are nearly 30,000 open nursing positions in Georgia now, and that number continues to increase. We cannot reverse the trends that led to this crisis without thinking outside the box and working with multiple partners to create innovative programs right away.”

The Phoebe Health Science Pathway builds on existing partnerships by creating a specialized curriculum that will allow students at the Commodore Conyers College & Career (4C) Academy to begin working as certified nursing assistants at Phoebe while still in high school. They will have the chance to complete their core college courses through dual enrollment as high school students so, upon graduation, they can go straight into the nursing program at either Albany State University or Albany Technical College.

“We are already reaching out to eighth-grade students and their parents to let them know about the benefits of this unique program,” 4C Academy CEO Chris Hatcher said. “When school starts next fall, we hope to have more than 100 students enrolled in the pathway, putting them on a path to a successful and well-paying career, serving the health care needs of people right here in southwest Georgia.”

With support and guidance from the Southern Regional Education Board, a Georgia-based nonprofit organization that works to improve public education at every level in 16 states, Phoebe worked closely with leaders at 4C, ASU, ATC, the Georgia Department of Education, the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia over the last year to create this program. The partners created course standards that ensure students meet all requirements for high school graduation and include courses that will be accepted by both USG and TCSG, to ensure a seamless transition to nursing programs for students.

“This was an industry-driven initiative originated by Phoebe, but it took incredible commitment from all the partner institutions to make this a reality, and I am exceedingly proud of their work,” Barbara Wall, director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education, said. “We have created a unique program that will have a major impact on health care work force development in southwest Georgia, but it is also replicable. We believe the Phoebe Health Science Pathway can serve as a model for other regions of Georgia — and the entire country — and lead to many other partnerships to address the critical nursing shortage.”

Phoebe is already working with Lee County High School, Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College to create a pathway for Lee County students to the nursing programs at those two colleges in neighboring Sumter County. That pathway should also be ready to launch next fall.

A student who sticks with the program could earn certification as a certified nursing assistant during his or her 11th-grade year and have the opportunity to work as a CNA through a paid internship at Phoebe during his or her 12th-grade year.

“That CNA pipeline will enhance care and service for patients at Phoebe by providing valuable help for our nursing staff,” Phoebe Vice President of Education Tracy Suber said. “It also gives those students an incredible jumpstart to a nursing career. The hands-on patient care experience they gain will be incomparable. When they enter nursing school, not only will they be younger than the typical student, they will be more prepared for the rigors of the coursework and clinical training.”

Students in the Phoebe Health Science Pathway also will have professional learning opportunities in the Phoebe Simulation & Innovation Center, and Phoebe will help health science teachers prepare students for testing, such as nursing pre-entrance exams and CNA certification.

“We are in this for the long haul,” Steiner said. “We are investing in the future of young people in southwest Georgia and in work force development in our region. We know those investments will pay off by creating a reliable pipeline of prepared and dedicated workers who want to serve their families, friends and neighbors here at home.”