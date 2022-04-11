ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans

Cover picture for the articleNext Session: Tue. Apr 12 at 1:00 p.m. **Watch Session Live** **Senate...

Fox News

Senate Republicans must block Biden's Supreme Court nominee

With a Supreme Court confirmation battle on the horizon, startlingly few Republican leaders have given the time, energy and attention necessary to contesting President Biden’s nominee, who – if confirmed – could deal a crippling blow to the rule of law in America for generations. Even as...
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
POLITICO

The Supreme Court question Republicans won't answer

Don’t ask Chuck Grassley how he’d handle another Supreme Court nomination from President Joe Biden. “Ask me that question on Nov. 9,” said Grassley, who’s in line to run the Judiciary Committee if Republicans win back the Senate this fall. As for whether Americans deserve to know the GOP’s stance on Supreme Court picks ahead of the election, he only offered: “I’m not going to answer on something that’s speculation.”
NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
eenews.net

Battle for N.C. seat could determine Senate control

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance this election year, the race for an open seat in North Carolina is attracting some attention: Republicans there are battling over who has the strongest conservative credentials, while Democrats have settled on a candidate who backs emissions reduction targets and other pro-environment policies.
