It’s no secret that, out of all of the kicks in the sneaker sea, one of our editors’ favorites is the OCA Low, a low-top, all-purpose shoe from sustainable footwear brand Cariuma. (It’s such a go-to among our team members, in fact, that we named it one of our Most Valuable Products of 2020.) We’ve been following the Brazilian company’s every step since its launch in 2018, from the highly coveted Pantone collaboration to the made-to-order silhouettes that the brand rolled out to mark Earth Day in 2021. If you count yourself among Cariuma’s many fans (or one of the thousands of customers who signed up for the OCA Low’s waitlist), you’re in luck — the trainers have just arrived in the juicy, springy hues of bright pink, violet, and tangerine.

APPAREL ・ 18 DAYS AGO