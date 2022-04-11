Apartment shooting leaves Kan. teen boy dead, girl injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO