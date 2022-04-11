ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

BRADY TKACHUK BATS IN QUESTIONABLE GOAL; ARE WE SURE THAT WAS LEGAL?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought this was certainly illegal, it looked as...

MAPLE LEAFS' OWNERSHIP SPOKESMAN ADDRESSES SATURDAY'S VIRAL INCIDENT

Saturday night during the Canadiens-Maple Leafs match, there was an incident involving Montreal's Nick Suzuki & a family of Habs fans. See here:. https://www.markerzone.com/news/index.php?no=114691. After an intense media-storm swarmed Scotiabank Arena Saturday & Sunday, a spokesperson for Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment provided their account of the event. Link here:
NHL
DUCKS SIGN FREE AGENT FORWARD TO ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that they have signed Minnesota Gopher F Blake McLaughlin to an entry level deal. The deal will send the forward to San Diego with the organization's AHL affiliate on an amateur tryout basis.
ANAHEIM, CA
Brady Tkachuk
EVEN SEVEN YEAR-OLDS ARE SCORING LACROSSE GOALS NOW

The Trevor Zegras Effect is sweeping the US & Canada with rapid intensity. Kids everywhere now have the presence of mind AND the skill to lift the puck jam it under the crossbar in a swift motion. Pretty fascinating to see:
HOCKEY
MARK STONE'S RETURN OFFERS PROBLEMS AS WELL AS SOLUTIONS

With Mark Stone reportedly being close to game-ready, the Vegas Golden Knights salary cap situation looks dire. GM Kelly McCrimmon's cap gymnastics have left his club on the cusp of exceeding the NHL's $81.5M cap. So tight, that in order to put Stone back into the active lineup they would have to perform more than one evasive maneuver. Cap Friendly, the greatest free resource known to hockey, has the scoop:
NHL
MARK BOROWIECKI MANHANDLES JEFFREY VIEL IN LOPSIDED AFFAIR

Viel apparently leads the AHL Barracuda in PIMs, so taking this fight was on brand. But it simply cannot be ignored that he was fighting out of his weight class in this one. He got wrecked, and it wasn't close. Borowiecki did say earlier today that down the stretch, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
FREDDIE ANDERSEN JOINS THE HURRICANES RUSH

It's not often we see a goalie skate down the ice with the puck, but that is exactly what Frederik Andersen did on Tuesday night. During the second period in a game versus the New York Rangers, Andersen began skating to the Canes bench as there was a delayed penalty call on the ice. On his way, however, the puck came his way near the blueline, and without hesitation, he chose to take a few strides with it before playing it back to his defenceman.
RALEIGH, NC
TOM WILSON LANDS AN AWKWARD CHECK ON CAM ATKINSON

The size differential between Atkinson & Wilson is...well it isn't small. That in itself would make a hit like this look bad:. But Atkinson turned last minute, putting himself in a tough spot. Wilson really could not do more than he did, which was lighten up on the hit. Tom...
NFL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
RYAN HARTMAN GIVES EVANDER KANE THE ONE-FINGER SALUTE DURING GAME (W/VIDEO)

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
NHL
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 12TH

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin in less than three weeks, and five teams have already booked their ticket. Those teams being the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Tuesday, three of the final four spots in the...
NHL
4-TIME CUP CHAMP DARREN MCCARTY PULLS OFF PERFECT STUNNER DURING WRESTLING MATCH (VIDEO)

If you haven't heard, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty is a wrestler now. McCarty has fully embraced the sport, with his Twitter timeline filled with Tweets related to his own matches and several others. He's even gone as far as to be involved in so-called "death matches", where participants use various weapons to inflict as much punishment on their opponents as possible. It usually ends with those involved in the match being left in a bloody mess.
WWE

