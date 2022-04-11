Investor sells big stakes in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank -bookrunner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -An undisclosed investor is selling shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, a bookrunner said on Monday, stakes that amount to more than 5% in Germany’s top two lenders.

The sale is for 116 million shares of Deutsche Bank and for 72.5 million shares of Commerzbank, according to a note announcing the sale.

One investor who holds such sizeable stakes in both banks is Capital Group of Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the investor declined to comment.

Capital Group had increased its stake to more than 5% in Deutsche Bank in November 2021. It increased its stake in Commerzbank to more than 5% in October 2020.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

In recent months, U.S. investor Cerberus began to shed its large stakes in both banks.