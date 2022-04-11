University of New Haven student dies in weekend crash

A University of New Haven student is dead and a graduate seriously injured after a pre-dawn crash in the city on Saturday, authorities said.

Raymond Rolle, 21, who was living in West Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died after the one-car crash, police said.

The driver, who police identified only as a 26-year-old West Haven man, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition, according to police. The university identified him as Kenu Adderley, a member of the Class of 2020 who obtained his master of science at the university last year.

In a note posted on the university’s website Saturday, Ophelie Rowe-Allen, dean of students, said Rolle was a computer engineering major in the Class of 2022. The international student was a native of the Bahamas and was active in the university’s TEDx (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Club.

Rolle’s adviser, Christopher Martinez, associate professor of computer engineering, said Raymond was passionate about his studies and great to have in class.

“This is going to be very hard for his professors and classmates,” Martinez said. “He was so kindhearted, and he got along with everyone.”

Martinez said Rolle was a hard worker who could regularly be seen in the lab on weekends working on his project for his junior design experience class.

“The last time I saw him, he was talking about applying for internships and grad school,” he said. “He had a great deal of potential.”

University president Steven H. Kaplan said, “I am heartbroken for Raymond’s parents, his family, friends, and professors. The death of someone so young with so much potential is a horrific tragedy and an unspeakable loss.”

He noted the extra effort Rolle had to make to get to the University of New Haven.

“As an international student, he showed great dedication in coming to the United States to pursue his most lofty goals and aspirations,” Kaplan said. “I hope that Raymond’s loved ones are able to find some comfort in the memories they have of him.”

Kaplan said his thoughts and prayers also go out to the surviving student and his family and friends.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash on College Avenue between College and Liberty streets about 3:30 a.m. Police said Rolle was in the passenger seat of the black Chevrolet Cruz when it struck a tree.

Anyone who has information about the crash and has not spoken to police is asked to call 203-946-6316 or the anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS).

Anonymous tips also may be texted by writing “NHPD,” plus your message, to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .