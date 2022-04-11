Guilford Monroe Barnes

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Davidson County in central North Carolina Northern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 429 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Thomasville, or 10 miles west of Randleman, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Randleman around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Climax, Jamestown, Trinity, Forest Oaks and Pleasant Garden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO