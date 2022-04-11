ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Killing Eve Fans Are Absolutely Pissed At How The Show Ended

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKilling Eve’s twisted cat-and-mouse game came to an end on...

www.elitedaily.com

Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve boss teases emotional end to the show in series finale

Killing Eve season 4 spoilers follow. Killing Eve's head writer Laura Neal has told fans what to expect as the show inches closer to its end this April. Ahead of the series finale, Neal teased the ways the drama will finally conclude its game of cat and mouse next month.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Killing Eve’ season 4 episode 4 review: Delightfully Dark

When we last left Killing Eve, we dove into Villanelle’s psyche as she sought treatment from Martin to assess whether she can really change. Following another betrayal by the titular character, the assassin finds herself in a prison cell. Well, that didn’t last long. Almost immediately, Hélène arranges for...
TV SERIES
#Killing Eve
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
KVIA

Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time

For 12 seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” delighted audiences with the antics and misadventures of four nerds and the women who have learned to love them. The CBS sitcom originally focused on a quartet of brilliant, yet socially awkward scientists—Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar)—as well as their next-door neighbor, an attractive woman with street smarts named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Trailer Shows Kaley Cuoco Trying to Make Better Choices

By the looks of it, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) will be taking audiences on another exhilarating ride during the upcoming, second season of HBO Max’, The Flight Attendant. To get us ready to buckle our seatbelts and put our tray tables in the upright position, the streaming platform has released a teaser of what viewers can expect when the series lands on April 21. After the season premiere, which is sure to lock us in for the show’s entirety, two follow-up episodes will be released on April 28, with an episode a week until the finale on May 26.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon says she would “love” to appear on ‘Euphoria’

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has expressed an interest in appearing on hit American teen drama, Euphoria. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Jung briefly spoke about her experience visiting the set of the popular HBO show. The South Korean actress had visited the set of Euphoria last year, after being invited by lead actor Zendaya.
WORLD
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE

