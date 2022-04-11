ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Laboratory Chemicals Market Size Estimated to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Laboratory Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach US$26.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Laboratory chemicals are the chemicals like oxidizers, corrosive acids, compressed gas, etc. which are used in laboratory testing and experiments. Such chemicals in laboratories are stored in...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Unsafe levels of URANIUM have been detected in two-thirds of public drinking water in the US with those in the Midwest and South most at-risk

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that drinking water in some parts of America may contain unsafe levels of uranium. Researchers from Columbia University analyzed nationwide data, and compared it to safety standards laid out by the EPA. They found that many localities in the south and Midwest...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Market Research#Pharmaceutical Company#Mergers And Acquisitions#Cagr#Medici
natureworldnews.com

For the First Time, Microplastics Contamination Has Been Detected Inside the Lungs

For the first time, microplastic contamination has been identified deep in the lungs of living individuals. Almost 80% of the samples examined included the particles. According to the researchers, microplastic contamination is already. worldwide, making human exposure inescapable and causing "growing worry" about health risks. Microplastics were discovered in 11...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of water in unexpectedly large changes in emission flux of volatile organic compounds in soils under dynamic temperature conditions

Understanding the diffusive transport behavior of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in near-surface soils is important because soil VOC emissions affect atmospheric conditions and climate. Previous studies have suggested that temperature changes affect the transport behavior; however, the effect of these changes are poorly understood. Indeed, under dynamic temperature conditions, the change in VOC flux is much larger than that expected from the temperature dependency of the diffusion coefficient of VOCs in air. However, the mechanism is not well understood, although water in soil has been considered to play an important role. Here, we present the results of experiments for the upward vertical vapor-phase diffusive transport of two VOCs (benzene and tetrachloroethylene) in sandy soil under sinusoidal temperature variations of 20"“30Â Â°C, as well as its numerical representation. The results clarify that the unexpectedly large changes in emission flux can occur as a result of changes in the VOC concentration gradient due to VOC release (volatilization) from/trapping (dissolution) into water, and that such flux changes may occur in various environments. This study suggests the importance of a global evaluation of soil VOC emissions by continuous measurements in various soil environments and/or predictions through numerical simulations with thorough consideration of the role of water in dynamic soil environments.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Nature.com

Epitaxial growth of an atom-thin layer on a LiNiMnO cathode for stable Li-ion battery cycling

Transition metal dissolution in cathode active material for Li-based batteries is a critical aspect that limits the cycle life of these devices. Although several approaches have been proposed to tackle this issue, this detrimental process is not yet overcome. Here, benefitting from the knowledge developed in the semiconductor research field, we apply an epitaxial method to construct an atomic wetting layer of LaTMO3 (TM"‰="‰Ni, Mn) on a LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 cathode material. Experimental measurements and theoretical analyses confirm a Stranski"“Krastanov growth, where the strained wetting layer forms under thermodynamic equilibrium, and it is self-limited to monoatomic thickness due to the competition between the surface energy and the elastic energy. Being atomically thin and crystallographically connected to the spinel host lattices, the LaTMO3 wetting layer offers long-term suppression of the transition metal dissolution from the cathode without impacting its dynamics. As a result, the epitaxially-engineered cathode material enables improved cycling stability (a capacity retention of about 77% after 1000 cycles at 290"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1) when tested in combination with a graphitic carbon anode and a LiPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solution.
SCIENCE
eenews.net

EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ in pesticide barrels may be illegal

The presence of so-called forever chemicals in pesticides may stem from a violation of federal chemical law, according to an announcement today from EPA. In an open letter this morning, EPA announced several actions amid an ongoing investigation scrutinizing plastic containers fluorinated with PFAS. Those chemicals have leached into pesticides, an issue the agency linked to high-density polyethylene (HDPE) barrels last year.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Hydrogen: Green Super Star or Front for Fossil Fuel Supporters?

Hydrogen as a renewable energy source is a hot and controversial topic. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the demand for hydrogen has skyrocketed since 1975. Hydrogen’s sudden increase in popularity has raised questions about how green it actually is, what the environmental impact of mass implementation could be, and who would benefit most from the transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems

Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study. "Previous studies have found associations between chronic uranium exposure and increased risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney damage and lung cancer at high levels of exposure," said researcher Anne Nigra, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
CHEMISTRY
simpleflying.com

CFM: Hydrogen Is The True Zero Carbon Solution

Aviation accounts for 2.1% of global carbon emissions. While this figure seems low, the actual impact is significant. Moreover, the industry’s share could increase if there isn’t an overhaul. As a result, major players are touting the deployment of hydrogen fuel. Getting the ball rolling. CFM International is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Carbonized paramagnetic complexes of Mn (II) as contrast agents for precise magnetic resonance imaging of sub-millimeter-sized orthotopic tumors

Paramagnetic complexes containing gadolinium ions have been widely used for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in clinic. However, these paramagnetic complexes pose some safety concerns. There is still a demand for the development of stable MRI contrast agents that exhibit higher sensitivity and superior functionality to existing contrast agents. Here, we develop carbonized paramagnetic complexes of manganese (II) (Mn@CCs) to encapsulate Mn2+ in sealed carbonized shells with superhigh r1 relaxivity. Compared to the most common clinical contrast agent Magnevist, investigations in vivo demonstrate that the Mn@CCs cross the intact blood-brain barrier of normal health mice with minor metal deposition; preferentially target the glioma tissues distribute homogeneously with high penetration in an intracranial mouse model; delineate clear tumor margins in MRIs of ultrasmall single-nodule brain tumors, and multi-nodular liver tumors. The sensitivity, accuracy and low toxicity offer by Mn@CCs provides new opportunities for early molecular diagnostics and imaging-guided biomedical applications.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Google to invest $9.5 bln in U.S. offices, data centers this year

April 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion across its U.S. offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion last year. Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Best Penetrating Oil (2022)

Over time, parts such as bolts, fasteners, and more can rust or corrode, eventually becoming nearly impossible to loosen. Penetrating oil lubricates even the stiffest, most stuck-together metal surfaces so they glide easily over each other. This tool is essential in every mechanic’s arsenal for its extensive versatility, whether it’s in the shop or for a DIY project.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy