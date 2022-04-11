ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size Estimated to Reach $220.4 Million by 2027

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Shock Wave Therapy Device Market size is estimated to reach $220.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The shockwave therapy system is a device that discharges targeted electric impulses to pulverize kidney and gall bladder stones. The unit offers a non-invasive means of...

www.atlantanews.net

MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
#Market Research#Shock Waves#Plastic Surgery#Cardiology#Cagr#Chd
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Temporal changes in incidence of relapse and outcome after relapse of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia over three decades; a Nordic population-based cohort study

Relapse remains the main obstacle to curing childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The aims of this study were to compare incidence of relapse, prognostic factors, and survival after relapse between three consecutive Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology trials. Relapse occurred as a primary event in 638 of 4 458 children (1.0"“14.9 years) diagnosed with Ph-negative ALL between 1992 and 2018. The 5-year cumulative incidence of relapse was 17.3% (95% CI 15.4"“19.2%) and 16.5% (95% CI 14.3"“18.8%) for patients in the ALL1992 and ALL2000 trials, respectively, but decreased to 8.4% (95% CI 7.0"“10.1%) for patients in the ALL2008 trial. No changes in duration of first complete remission and site of relapse were observed over time; however, high hyperdiploidy, and t(12;21) decreased in the ALL2008 trial. The 4-year overall survival after relapse was 56.6% (95% CI 52.5"“60.5%) and no statistically significant temporal improvements were observed. Age â‰¥10 years, T-cell immunophenotype, bone-marrow involvement, early and very early relapse, hypodiploidy, and Down syndrome all independently predicted worse outcome after relapse. Improvements in the primary treatment of childhood ALL has resulted in fewer relapses. However, failure to improve outcome of remaining relapses suggests a selection of harder-to-cure relapses and calls for new therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MedicalXpress

Electroceuticals for the treatment of diseases caused by loss of myelin

Electrical stimulation of nerve fibers could promote the growth of the myelin sheath, a protective layer around neurons that is crucial for transmitting nerve impulses. The finding, published in the journal Biofabrication, introduces a new paradigm in the treatment of diseases where the myelin sheath is progressively lost, leading to muscular atrophy, hand and foot deformities, gait abnormalities, and paralysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover master regulator that boosts an immune cell's energy for tissue invasion

Immune cells are our body's police force, but how can they reach the crime scene fast? At the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) researchers have now discovered a new protein that boosts energy production inside immune cells and thus increases their power to invade. Apart from improving immune responses, the results, published in the EMBO Journal, could revolutionize our understanding of energy regulation in cells throughout the human body.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

NK cells combined with bispecific antibody showed strong response for patients with lymphoma

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that natural killer (NK) cells derived from donated umbilical cord blood, combined with a novel bispecific antibody known as AFM13 that targets CD16A and CD30, achieved effective responses in patients with pretreated and refractory CD30+ lymphoma. The study was presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparing reliability between 3D imaging and 2D photography for external nasal anthropometry

This study investigates and compares the reliability and reproducibility of two facial anthropometric methods about external nasal angles, 3D imaging and conventional 2D photography. 2D photograph images and 3D images about external nose of 30 volunteers were taken using digital camera and Morpheus 3D scanner. To evaluate intra-rater reliability, each images were taken over two different days for each subject by the same researcher. To evaluate inter-rater reliability, another researcher took each images for each subject on the first day. The reliability of each method for measuring 4 external nasal angle is obtained using intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) and compared. Inter-rater and intra-rater reliability of both 3D imaging and 2D photography had excellent agreement in all 4 nasal angles. In the nasofacial angular parameter, Inter-rater ICC, 2D photography was significantly higher than 3D imaging. Result of intra-rater ICC also showed both 3D imaging and 2D photography had good reliability in all 4 nasal angles. Similar to those of inter-rater ICC, nasofacial angular parameter showed statistically significant differences between 3D imaging and 2D photography. In terms of reliability, both 2D and 3D showed appropriate anthropometric results and considering its own advantage, each methods can be used complementarily.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Nature.com

Surgical timing in traumatic spinal cord injury: current practice and obstacles to early surgery in Latin America

To evaluate current practice of Latin American spine surgeons regarding surgical timing in patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI) and to identify potential barriers for early surgery. Setting. Web-based. Methods. A web-based questionnaire was sent to members of AOSpine Latin America. Questions involved demographic features, familiarity with management of...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Maxillofacial surgeons develop AI-based web tool to predict oral cancer risk

Oral cancer is a common cancer that affects the head and neck region. Around 50% of oral cancer patients do not survive for more than five years, even after treatment, as many patients seek medical help only during the late stages of the disease. By the time the patients seek help, the cancer may require advanced treatment, and may even have spread to other areas.
CANCER
Benzinga

Cellectis Reveals Preclinical Data On First Allogeneic Dual CAR T-Cell Product In Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Cellectis SA CLLS released preclinical data on its product candidate UCART20x22 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The Company said that the data showed preclinical proof of concept with the potential to overcome common mechanisms of resistance to CAR T-cell therapies in relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL), such as single-antigen escape or tumor heterogeneity.
CANCER
TheConversationCanada

Hemodialysis: New research could vastly improve this life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients

Around one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease and millions more are at risk. According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, the number of people living with end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure has grown 35 per cent since 2009, with 46 per cent of new patients under the age of 65. Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients to clean and filter their blood of waste products, salts and excess fluid. However, this membrane-based therapy is not perfect, and hemodialysis patients experience acute side-effects, life-threatening chronic conditions and unacceptably high morbidity and mortality rates. While hemodialysis treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors was safe and showed early efficacy

A new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product had an acceptable safety profile and showed early signs of efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with an mRNA vaccine in patients with solid tumors, according to preliminary data from a phase I/II clinical trial presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Virally-Programmed Extracellular Vesicles Designed To Shrink Tumors

A research team based at the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital has developed a virus that infects and kills cancer cells without harming normal cells, while also sending out signals to prepare nearby uninfected cancer cells for viral attack. Their new study, published in Nature Communications, shows that this novel strategy can shrink tumours and significantly prolong survival in several cancer models in mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Longitudinal in-vivo quantification of tumour microvascular heterogeneity by optical coherence angiography in pre-clinical radiation therapy

Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) is an emerging cancer treatment due to its logistical and potential therapeutic benefits as compared to conventional radiotherapy. However, its mechanism of action is yet to be fully understood, likely involving the ablation of tumour microvasculature by higher doses per fraction used in SBRT. In this study, we hypothesized that longitudinal imaging and quantification of the vascular architecture may elucidate the relationship between the microvasculature and tumour response kinetics. Pancreatic human tumour xenografts were thus irradiated with single doses of \(10\), \(20\) and \(30\)Â Gy to simulate the first fraction of a SBRT protocol. Tumour microvascular changes were monitored with optical coherence angiography for up to \(8\) weeks following irradiation. The temporal kinetics of two microvascular architectural metrics were studied as a function of time and dose: the diffusion-limited fraction, representing poorly vascularized tissue \(>150\) Î¼mÂ from the nearest detected vessel, and the vascular distribution convexity index, a measure of vessel aggregation at short distances. These biological metrics allowed for dose dependent temporal evaluation of tissue (re)vascularization and vessel aggregation after radiotherapy, showing promise for determining the SBRT dose"“response relationship.
CANCER

