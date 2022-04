George Thorogood has been busy. There's a new album coming out on April 15, 2022, and he's kicking off his next tour which includes two dates in Iowa in May, 2022. We were fortunate to talk to George in the studio recently and you can listen to our entire interview here. He's witty, and fun and took his time talking to us about what the state of Iowa's new tagline should be, his thoughts on other artists like Amy Winehouse, the Rolling Stones, and how his daughter is crushing it as a guitar player.

