Biosimilar Market (2022-2027) | Global Size, Growth and Forecast - IMARC Group

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled "Biosimilar Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021.Biosimilars, also known as subsequent entry biologics (SEBs) or follow-on biologics, refer to FDA-approved biotherapeutic products which are similar to...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 58.02 Billion by 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Laundry Service Market value is set to grow by USD 58.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, this market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

China’s lockdown will impact more than electronics from Yantian, Shanghai

The ports of Shanghai and Yantian are known as two of the largest electronics export hubs in the world, but if you look in the containers, you will find much more than that. Using ImportGenius, American Shipper analyzed the bills of lading of Chinese exports leaving those ports bound for the United States since Feb. 1 to see what variety of items are manufactured and exported from those specific regions.
CHINA
freightwaves.com

Cracking the supply chain data code

The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better. Bentzel has held weekly meetings over the last four months...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

How Pallet Return Delays Ripple Through Supply Chains

One of the outcomes of the past two years operating under the pandemic has been a dramatic increase in retailers and manufacturers pushing up all types of inventories. To hedge against supply chain disruptions – like port congestion – can cause stockouts and delay the availability of goods to consumers.
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquids Make a Splash in Next-Generation Solid-State Lithium Metal Batteries

Quasi-solid-state-electrodes realize a significant reduction in interfacial resistance. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new quasi-solid-state cathode for solid-state lithium metal batteries, with significantly reduced interfacial resistance between the cathode and a solid electrolyte. By adding an ionic liquid, their modified cathode could maintain excellent contact with the electrolyte. Their prototype battery also showed good retention of capacity. Though finding the best ionic liquid remains challenging, the idea promises new directions in solid lithium battery development for practical applications.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Inflation rises faster than expected as food and fuel prices jump

Fuel and food prices are rising so fast that it helped send UK inflation to another 30-year high in March, even before household energy bills spiked, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.It was once more the highest point since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 6.2% in the year to March 2022.This is up from the 5.5% growth in the year to February 2022 https://t.co/wMrnkLaLOy— Office for National...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

BASF Expands Product Potential for Infinergy® Performance Material

Click here to read the full article. In product design, as in life, things are rarely just black and white. Color adds visual variety and helps to differentiate goods in the market. Chemical firm BASF’s Infinergy® particle foam is getting the technicolor treatment as its applications grow. The material was originally available only in white, then black, but BASF is now working with brands to develop a wider range of hues. Infinergy® is the world’s first expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU), which offers high elasticity and durability. The beads can be used in a number of technical applications, including treadmills, bicycle tires...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefastmode.com

HPE Opens Global Center of Excellence in AI and Data in Spain

HPE announced that it has established a new Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data at its Spanish headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid. Established to centralize talent and expertise focused on AI and data-first modernization services, the CoE will help HPE meet the globally growing demand for advisory and professional services in this field.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BlueVoyant Grows Asia Pacific and Japan Operations with Expanded Presence in Singapore

Cybersecurity veteran, Sumit Bansal, appointed as vice president Asia Pacific and Japan. SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced expanded portfolio operations of cybersecurity services in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In addition, BlueVoyant announced the appointment of Sumit Bansal as vice president APJ.
WORLD
The Next Web

3 ways ecommerce brands can stay agile and adapt in uncertain times

Technological advances in marketing, logistics, and production have meant that companies big and small can benefit from the wider international market of suppliers and consumers. However, internationalization has also come with its own challenges. Global brands are more sensitive to global events that reverberate across their supply chains and reshape consumer habits.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Snap debuts its fifth cohort of Yellow accelerator startups

“Snap’s Yellow Accelerator was founded to support mission-driven, creative entrepreneurs who are building at the intersection of creativity and technology,” the company said in a blog post. “As part of the program, eight companies receive investment as well as mentorship, and ongoing programming to meet their business objectives from Snap.”
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Design and fabrication of box-type passive solar dryer (BTPSD) with thermal insulation material for valorizing biomass and neutral lipids of marine Chlorella vulgaris for biodiesel application

The staggering rate of population growth has augmented the reliance on fossil fuel utilization, and it kindled the society to explore alternative and sustainable sources of energy. In this regard, biodiesel from microalgae came to the limelight; but crucial energy-consuming and expensive processes like cultivation, harvesting, and drying make the microalgal biodiesel unsustainable and economically unfeasible. To surpass these impediments, in this research work, a low-cost box-type passiveÂ solar dryer (BTPSD) is designed and fabricated with zero energy consumption mode and compared with conventional hot air oven for drying the biomass, neutral lipids of the marine microalga Chlorella vulgaris for biodiesel application. The onset of the work, BTPSD with 2Â cm thickness of glass wool as TIM (thermal insulation material), 4Â cm TIM thickness and no TIM was simulated for thermal storage behaviour using ANSYS FLUENT 19.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics tool andÂ based on the results, 4Â cm TIM thickness was chosen for experimentation. The time taken by BTPSD and hot air oven to remove the moisture from algal biomass is 3 and 2Â h, respectively, whereas for neutral lipids drying, it was 4 and 3.5Â h, respectively. Though there is a little difference in drying time, neutral lipid and FAME content from both drying systems are tantamount, i.e.,"‰~"‰12% neutral lipid and 95% FAME. Further, the percentage of vital fatty acids identified from BTPSD and hot air oven methods are almost similar, i.e., C16:0 (23.4%), C18:1 (14.3%), C18:3 (11.42%), C18:1 (9.22%). Though the time taken for valorizing biomass and neutral lipids of C. vulgaris by BTPSD is slightly longer than hot air oven, low energy consumption and cost-effectiveness make the BTPSD a promising system to scale down the microalgal biodiesel production cost significantly.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platform Tradeling Expands in MENA Region

Tradeling, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) B2B eMarket focused on connecting international sellers with local demand, is building up its system for B2B commerce with a new digital ecosystem, a report said. Tradeling offers cross-border trade between the Middle East and the rest of the world, and works...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Using the pandemic as a driver for innovation in research

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 17 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 has resulted in long-term effects on science and research. The way in which we carry out research has had to rapidly adapt as a result of the pressures placed on scientists, leading to the development of innovative approaches to research.
SCIENCE

