Mamie Manning Braddy

A South Carolina man died after a dump truck rolled down a hill and hit him, news outlets reported. The man was rushed to a hospital after he tried to tow the disabled truck with a Ford F-250 on Saturday, March 19, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told WHNS and other TV stations.
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Robert Buze Jr. is mourning the loss of their loved one after his body was found in a Houston County pond. Buze Jr. was a veteran who was loved by many. He was a local truck driver for Southern AG, who loved to fish.
A call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia led to a police pursuit spanning more than 80 miles that left an elderly man dead and a Cary woman facing six charges, including vehicular homicide.
Comments / 0