By 2024, the smart transportation sector is expected to be worth $130 billion. Smart transportation systems are gaining popularity around the world, despite the fact that their development is moving at a slow and steady rate. Smart city transportation has access to a wealth of data from a variety of sources, allowing it to operate more efficiently. Smart traffic monitoring is made possible by technology such as GPS and Internet of Things sensors, which lower the likelihood of accidents and, as a result, make it easier and safer to get to your destination.

