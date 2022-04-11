Patrick Flynn for Mayor? April Fool!

RACINE – The red-white-and-blue yard sign looks like the real thing. “Proven Leadership. Patrick Flynn. Racine Mayor” it says in bold, eye-catching letters.

Except it’s not real, says Patrick Flynn of Racine.

“It’s somebody’s April Fool’s joke,” he said Monday. “I thought I’d taken them all down but some keep popping up.”

Flynn said a couple of friends produced the signs that started showing up at various locations starting on April Fool’s Day (April 1). He says he knows the culprits, “but they won’t admit to it.”

Will Patrick Flynn be Running?

As for harboring ambitions to launch a bid for the Racine mayor’s office, Flynn insists that’s not in the cards.

“Heck no. I’ve got too much work with my own business,” says Flynn, who owns 5kevents.org, a national company that manages physical endurance events such as 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons and watercraft events.

For the record, the Racine mayor isn’t scheduled for election until Spring 2023. Current Mayor Cory Mason was elected to a four-year term in April 2019.

