Patrick Flynn for Mayor? April Fool!

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 1 day ago
RACINE – The red-white-and-blue yard sign looks like the real thing. “Proven Leadership. Patrick Flynn. Racine Mayor” it says in bold, eye-catching letters.

Except it’s not real, says Patrick Flynn of Racine.

“It’s somebody’s April Fool’s joke,” he said Monday. “I thought I’d taken them all down but some keep popping up.”

Flynn said a couple of friends produced the signs that started showing up at various locations starting on April Fool’s Day (April 1). He says he knows the culprits, “but they won’t admit to it.”

Will Patrick Flynn be Running?

As for harboring ambitions to launch a bid for the Racine mayor’s office, Flynn insists that’s not in the cards.

“Heck no. I’ve got too much work with my own business,” says Flynn, who owns 5kevents.org, a national company that manages physical endurance events such as 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons and watercraft events.

For the record, the Racine mayor isn’t scheduled for election until Spring 2023. Current Mayor Cory Mason was elected to a four-year term in April 2019.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Racine County Eye

EcoFest Racine 2022 – Electronics Recycling

A big assortment of unwanted electronics gear was dropped off for recycling at EcoFest Racine on Saturday. The items will be taken apart and recycled keeping harmful materials out of landfills. EcoFest, held annually at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, is a celebration of environmental action with eco-friendly exhibitors and activities.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

