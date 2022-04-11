ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What Frank Vogel's release means for Lakers future I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly fired Frank Vogel...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To The Lakers Firing Frank Vogel

LeBron James was asked on Monday morning about the reports of the Los Angeles Lakers firing head coach Frank Vogel. Sunday night, following the Lakers’ final game of the regular season, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Vogel will be fired. LeBron didn’t speak directly on the report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NBA Analysis Network

3 Potential Frank Vogel Replacements For Lakers To Monitor

With how much the Los Angeles Lakers struggled this NBA season, changes are on the way. The firing of Frank Vogel has already been reported as being set to take place on Monday — sparking what will be the start of significant change. Vogel will quickly become one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Have Made A Decision On Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season came to an end on Sunday night and, with it, the Frank Vogel season is over. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Vogel has coached his final game with the Western Conference franchise. A head coaching search will begin soon. “Frank Vogel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches. Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches. The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Lakers Have 2-Word Message For Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially fired head coach Frank Vogel. The team made it official on Monday morning. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court,” said Rob Pelinka, the Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, via NBA.com. “Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Can Nets make a Finals run if Ben Simmons returns?

The Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" might soon be ready to take the Barclays Center court together — if the Nets can advance past the NBA play-in tournament. After shouldering super-sized expectations by himself for much of the season, Kevin Durant welcomed the full-time return of Kyrie Irving on March 25 and now has promising news about Ben Simmons' path back to action.
BOSTON, MA

