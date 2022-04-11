What Frank Vogel's release means for Lakers future I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially fired head coach Frank Vogel. The team made it official on Monday morning. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court,” said Rob Pelinka, the Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, via NBA.com. “Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO