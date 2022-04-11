ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Tyler Allgeier

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Tyler Allgeier.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Tyler Allgeier | BYU | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-11

Weight | 224

Pros

  • Downhill running style
  • Vison
  • Good on passing down (catching, blocking)

Cons

  • Not elusive
  • Speed (4.6 second 40 time)
  • Ball security

2021 PFF grade:

  • 90.4 overall

2021 Stats (13 GP):

  • 1,601 rush yards | 5.8 yards per carry | 23 rush TDs | 28 catches | 199 receiving yards

Career stats (39 GP):

  • 2,899 rush yards | 6.4 yards per carry | 36 rush TDs | 46 catches | 437 receiving yards | 1 receiving TD

Consensus rank: 4th round pick

