Spy x Family English Dub Release Date, Voice Cast Revealed

By Nobelle Borines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spy x Family anime is finally out and fans have been loving the premiere episode. Amazingly, it looks like the series has no plans of slowing down. Crunchyroll has just confirmed that the show's English dub is set for an early release this week. In addition to that, the English...

ComicBook

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Release Date Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise developer Capcom has revealed that the upcoming expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will officially launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. The announcement of the release date for the much-anticipated DLC was part of the previously announced digital event focusing on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. In addition to the release date, a new trailer and further details on the expansion were also revealed.
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Reveals Movie's Major Changes Prior To Release

The MonsterVerse is set to continue with a new television series on Apple TV+, featuring a return of Godzilla and some of his other Titans that appeared over the handful of films from Legendary Pictures. While details have been few and far between regarding the giant monsters' return, it seems that a star of the major crossover movie, Godzilla Vs. Kong, has dropped a major revelation that the film was apparently far different in the earlier stages than what we saw in the finished product.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
ComicBook

New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Show Off Drax and Mantis

James Gunn is well underway filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and surprisingly enough, nothing has leaked from the set. The director has been keeping fans updated with social media posts about the day-to-day on the set, and even a mystery involving Rick and Morty toys. Somehow everything has been kept under wraps. With every comic book movie there's expected to be some leaks or even set photos, but that hasn't happened– until now.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Season One Character Designs

Spy x Family's manga first hit the scene in 2019, wasting little time in jumping into the anime scene with next month seeing the premiere of its anime adaptation that will tell the tale of Twilight and his "family" in a brand new way. Set to arrive on April 9th, the series has shared a number of new character designs along with the voice actors portraying them that will be joining the series, getting fans hyped for the arrival of this unique story.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen Fans Come to MCU Star's Defense After Being Called 'Overrated'

Elizabeth Olsen has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years now and despite playing second fiddle for most of her tenure in the franchise, the Wanda Maximoff actress is finally getting the spotlight a lot of fans think she's long been denied. Now, there's no doubt that her character will be the focal point of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but apparently, not everyone is thrilled that she's seemingly getting all of the attention in a film that is supposed to be centered on the Master of Mystic Arts himself.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Just Broke a World Record

The third and likely final film in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy series is entering the home stretch of principal photography, with a theatrical release set for 2023. James Gunn's Marvel return might be one of the most anticipated films on the upcoming Marvel Studios slate and fans will be glad to hear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is leaning even harder into practical effects and makeup than its predecessors. In fact, the film just broke a world record for its use of practical makeup.
MOVIES

