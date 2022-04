Russian grocery delivery app Buyk filed for bankruptcy and is shutting down after sanctions against Russia restricted access to its funding, the company announced on Thursday. Buyk halted its operations effective March 4 at its 39 locations and plans to sell the remainder of its inventory after launching in New York last year and expanding to Chicago at the start of 2022. The company had raised $46 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, and listed assets and liabilities of as high as $10 million each in its bankruptcy petition filed Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO