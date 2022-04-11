ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best miter saw

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KLFY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miter saws are a workshop staple and an essential tool for any craftsperson. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned maker with decades of experience, miter saws are great for making a variety of cuts in your wood. Additionally, unlike most...

NBC4 Columbus

Best fitted sheet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for convenience when it comes to making the bed, a fitted sheet is a must. Instead of folding the corners of a flat sheet under the mattress, a fitted sheet features elastic along the edges, so it clings to your bed and prevents your sheet from slipping around in the night.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS News

The best rolling luggage for your needs -- and six others that are great too

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With post-pandemic travel picking up across the world, dreams of traipsing the Champs-Élysées in Paris or walking down Main Street...
LIFESTYLE
KLFY.com

Best Black and Decker drill

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drills make most home improvement jobs significantly more straightforward and are essential for many tasks. Many Black and Decker cordless drills are as powerful as corded drills, without the hassle. Additionally, most Black and Decker models include bits, batteries and other accessories you’ll need. For example, the Black and Decker 20-Volt MAX Matrix Cordless Drill is a versatile, lightweight tool that makes an excellent addition to anyone’s garage.
AMAZON
KLFY.com

Best black patio furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every homeowner’s favorite thing to have is a nice backyard patio. It’s a place to grill, sunbathe and entertain. It’s your own private park. But, like any room inside your home, you need some furniture to complete it. Black patio furniture is a good pick, thanks to how hard it is for wear and tear to show and the fact that it simply looks good in any yard.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Laser#Sweet Spot#Bestreviews
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season is still in full swing — so if you haven't started scrubbing the kitchen sink or vacuuming every inch of the house, you've still got plenty of time to jump in on the fun. Start by nabbing the Shark NV105 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum, which is currently under $100 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's Under $100 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your house can be a daunting task, and finding the right tools can be even more difficult. But what if we told you Amazon had a stick vacuum on sale for less than $100 right now? No, this is not a drill, we really did find a cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The best part is it's backed by thousands of shoppers and some even say it's better than a Dyson.
ELECTRONICS
KLFY.com

Best window shades

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Today’s window shades offer much more than just a way to lessen or block the light entering a room from a window. With the wealth of options available regarding look, style and material, window shades have become a foundational part of interior design and insulating your home.
SHOPPING
KLFY.com

Best Kevin Minion toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Despicable Me” was a hit when it came out, due partially to the adorable Minion characters, and the Minions are still popular, thanks to the movie’s sequels and spinoffs. Kevin is the tall Minion with two eyes and many people’s favorite character.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
KLFY.com

Best navy blue rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Navy blue is a classic color loved by interior designers for its dignified aesthetic. This versatile hue can do wonders as a backdrop for your decor, letting your accents glimmer and shine like stars in the night sky. This makes a rug the perfect candidate to add a rich pool of color to your interior. Which rug you choose will come down to your taste and the area you’re trying to cover.
INTERIOR DESIGN

