ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Schindler’s list typist Mimi Reinhard dies at 107

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fOeX_0f5wG4it00

Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Reinhard died early Friday and was laid to rest Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman confirmed.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born Carmen Koppel in Vienna, Austria, in 1915, and moved to Krakow, Poland, before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

Reinhard’s knowledge of shorthand got her work in the camp’s administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type up the handwritten list of Jews that were to be transferred to Schindler’s ammunition factory.

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list,” she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” Later she put her own name, and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler’s ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler’s office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard’s son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity” because of the Schindler’s List film’s popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA.com

Elon Musk may be eyeing a takeover of Twitter

There’s no percentage in second-guessing Elon Musk. The Tesla chief executive is too erratic to make his plans apparent. But it sure looks like he’s pondering an even bigger stake in Twitter — he’s already the largest shareholder — and possibly pursuing a takeover of the San Francisco social-media company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Secretary who drew up Schindler's list dies aged 107: Woman who typed out names of Jews saved by German factory owner in WW2 story immortalised in Spielberg classic passes away in Israel

The typist who drew up Oskar Schindler's lists of Jewish workers to be spared from the Holocaust died on Friday aged 107. Mimi Reinhardt was hired by German businessman Schindler in October 1944 to keep track of his small army of employees. Schindler was able to save more than 1,300...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian State TV host panics after accidentally airing 'Glory to Ukraine' video

Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Jews#German
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

75-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Victorville home; man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in a Victorville home, authorities said Monday. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. April 8 at a home along the 15400 block of Topango Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Maria Padel Wetzel, was found lying […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Britney Spears is having a baby

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari. Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
KTLA

Inmate who walked away from L.A. reentry program apprehended

A man who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program Saturday night was apprehended by authorities Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley. Oscar Orozco, 34, walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility Saturday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was serving a 12-year sentence for carjacking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy