Fresno, CA

California man, 22, suspected of killing his parents

SFGate
 1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his parents at their central California home,...

News 12

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C., was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Law enforcement arrested the man in Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
SFGate

Man Charged With Murder In Minivan Attack

OAKLAND (BCN) A 41-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of murder for running over another man with a minivan last month in Oakland, according to court records. Kevin Mak is in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, charged with murder, for allegedly running over Chi Ho Leung shortly after 6:30 p.m. March 18 in the 800 block of Alice Street, according to police, jail and court records and a probable cause statement by Oakland police Officer Michael Jaeger.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people along rivers and other open spaces after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found close to some tents at a popular park near the state's capital city earlier this year. Emma...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CHP reports fatal crash off Route 1 cliff

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point. A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly resting upside down hundreds of feet down the cliff.
RAGGED POINT, CA
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN

