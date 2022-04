Christen Nino De Guzman has worked for social media giants like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, liaising with content creators since 2015. Her career in tech and social media has offered her some keen insights into the challenges content creators face when it comes to pay, particularly Latinx content creators and other content creators of color. As a creator herself, the 31-year-old from Los Angeles was recently able to quit her job to focus on her new app Clara, which is designed to help content creators address pay disparities and access the information they need to get fair pay from the brands they choose to work with.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO