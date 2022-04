Central Ohio’s top political, business, and civic leaders gathered at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) annual State of the Region event. The event held earlier today highlighted key community’s accomplishments, celebrated leaders across the region and focused on creating a path forward for the future. Held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, this was the first in-person State of the Region since 2019. The event brought many leaders, collaborators, and friends together for the first time in two years.

