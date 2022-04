Hillsdale College Senior Receives Barry Foundation Scholarship Hillsdale College Senior Nick West became the first Hillsdale student to win the Barry Foundation Scholarship and enroll at the University of Oxford with the scholarship, which grants full funding for its recipients to earn graduate degrees at Oxford. After majoring in mathematics at Hillsdale College, West said he plans to pursue two master’s degrees, one in applied mathematics. ...

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO