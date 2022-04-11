ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Adds Real Volumes to Charts, Improves Negative Prices Support

By David Thompson
itechpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by MetaQuotes, is currently the leading trading software among Forex traders of all skill levels. The platform's developer is quite dedicated to improving the software to match the needs of the growing Forex market - and, in the recent updates, two important new features were added...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Dollar Index hits 100 for first time in 2 years as treasury yields spike to 3-yr high

The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average spiked above 100 in nearly two years on Friday with US Treasury bond notes soaring to a fresh 3-year peak. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index had reported its largest weekly gain in more than a month, as minutes from the March 15-16 Fed policy meet that underscored a quicker squeezing of US Central Bank’s asset holding alongside hawkish remarks from a number of Fed policymakers this week, had added to investors’ optimism.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Commodities Trading#Volume#Trader#Software#Cfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Gold prices higher in early Asian trading Monday

Gold was higher early Monday morning in Asia, trading at $1,948.73 an ounce. GOL GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES 7.14 +0.10 +1.42%. On Friday, gold futures advanced for the session and logged a weekly gain as traders brushed off typically negative factors like rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech...
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs just flagged the crypto curse of the first quarter

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While it seems as if many investors are looking for stocks with blockchain exposure these days, they may want to place their bets on the wider S&P 500 instead.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AT&T, Nvidia, Sailpoint Technologies and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday:. AT&T — Shares of AT&T jumped more than 7% after the telecom giant announced that it closed its transaction with Discovery to spin off its WarnerMedia business. The combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the new ticker symbol WBD. JPMorgan also assigned an overweight rating to AT&T.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Gold 'important' safe haven to consider: Market expert

Lane Generational managing partner and founder Fred Lane stressed the need to invest in "real assets" on Tuesday, arguing that that gold is "important" to consider as the commodity is a safe haven. Lane made the argument on "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday ahead of the release of the highly...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks on My Radar This Week During This Tech Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on four stocks I have...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro slips vs dollar ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Tuesday unable to hold on to the post-French election gains, as the dollar held firm supported by high U.S. yields ahead of inflation data expected to reinforce bets of aggressive monetary tightening. The euro fell 0.19% to $1.08625 at 0819 GMT,...
BUSINESS
EWN

ApeCoin $APE Trading Volume Triggers Spike in ETH Gas Prices

Ethereum gas prices have soared as the ApeCoin token recorded staggering transaction and withdrawal volumes on popular decentralized exchange Uniswap. The governance token inspired by the highly-rated NFT collection Bored Apes Yacht Club has also experienced significant activity of crypto platforms like FTX. Due to massive surges in the trading...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market ‘stuck’ as trading volume drops to monthly low

Bitcoin is experiencing a period of remarkable price stability, despite major developments within the crypto space in recent days. With BTC returning above $40,000 on Wednesday, it is currently in the upper bounds of the $33,000-$44,000 window that it has been trading within since early January.There have been a few minor surges and crashes in that time, driven by major geopolitical events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though a long-term trajectory is yet to emerge.The broader cryptocurrency market has largely mirrored bitcoin’s price movements, though some leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have suffered slightly heavier losses as investors turn to the more risk-averse bitcoin.Bitcoin’s emerging role as a store of value during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty was boosted by the European Parliament’s decision on Monday to not ban crypto mining, as well as US President Joe Biden’s executive order last week encouraging innovation and development in the space. Elon Musk has also said he will not sell his holdings.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy