Pleasanton, KS

Paul Terry Filla Sr.

republic-online.com
 1 day ago

Paul Terry Filla Sr., age 75, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Saturday,...

www.republic-online.com

McPherson Sentinel

Everhart, Bower lead McPherson to route of Trinity

WICHITA, Kansas – It wasn’t the start that the McPherson Bullpups girls soccer team had in mind to start the season, but it was necessary in order for the team to start to discover what it’s capable of. The beginning of that start has been in motion since the Bullpup’s 2-1 overtime win over Augusta, and it continued on Monday night after defeating Wichita Trinity Academy 5-1 on the opponents own turf.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Fans flood Mass. Street to watch the National Champions in the Lawrence parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some fans traveled a short distance to watch the Jayhawks in the parade. “I lived in Lawrence my whole life, I went to KU and so, we are here to celebrate the championship victory. We live near downtown so we just walked down here and it’s a beautiful day and it’s so cool to see all the people here, this town coming together, it’s really nice,” said Sean Jesse.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville has tabbed a familiar face in Northeast Kansas to lead its boys basketball team. Topeka West assistant Brandon McDonnell will serve as the new head coach of the Dawgs, filling the position previously held by Eammon Bradley. Rossville finished 3-18 last season. McDonnell, a 2000...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kapaun's Anciaux breaks down commitment to K-State

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - K-State football picked up a commitment from one of the best players in the state yesterday and he's from Wichita. KAKE Sports caught up with Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Will Anciaux today to find out why Manhattan was the choice. For the 6'6 rising senior, once he...
WICHITA, KS

