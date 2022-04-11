Michael Shulman recaps Nevada Ballet Theater celebration

(OCEAN, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) returns to the Axelrod PAC stage the weekend of April 8-10 with suites from West Side Story, An American in Paris, The Sound of Music and more in a new show called “Something’s Coming.” Under the direction of AXCBT director Gabriel Chajnik, “Something’s Coming” will capture iconic moments from 10 favorite movie musicals. The cast includes over a dozen dancers from the AXCBT company as well as special guest dancers from the Sarasota Ballet, The Metropolitan Opera, The Ailey School and others.
