Las Vegas, NV

Michael Shulman recaps Nevada Ballet Theater celebration

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Ballet Theater held its...

news3lv.com

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
City
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
WSYX ABC6

AMC Theaters looks to invest in Nevada mining company

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AMC is looking beyond the silver screen as it looks to expand within other markets. The movie theater chain is expanding its core business to include NFTs cryptos and developing its own popcorn brand. But yesterday, AMC announced another venture; mining. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Judy Collins
ABC7 Los Angeles

American Idol Recap: The final auditions, a ballet dancer and a prank!

LOS ANGELES -- The final round of auditions began with 1 platinum ticket remaining - a chance to not only get to Hollywood but also skip to round 2. The opening audition on Monday night featured Tobias, a middle school chorus teacher from North Carolina who is chasing his dream. He's a native of a small town of 89 people and told the judges that he wants to do it all!
The Hawk Eye

Piano man Dan Gasser returns to Capitol Theater to celebrate Sir Elton John' birthday

Master rocker Sir Elton John celebrates his 75th birthday Friday, and the Capitol Theater will party down with a concert in his honor: "Birthday Bash with Elton Dan and The Rocket Band." Also known by his stage moniker, Elton Dan, Dan Gasser is America's premiere Elton John tribute artist and is popular in Southeast Iowa, especially Burlington, having performed at the Capitol twice in recent years. ...
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Celebrates Movie Musicals with "Something's Coming"

(OCEAN, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) returns to the Axelrod PAC stage the weekend of April 8-10 with suites from West Side Story, An American in Paris, The Sound of Music and more in a new show called “Something’s Coming.” Under the direction of AXCBT director Gabriel Chajnik, “Something’s Coming” will capture iconic moments from 10 favorite movie musicals. The cast includes over a dozen dancers from the AXCBT company as well as special guest dancers from the Sarasota Ballet, The Metropolitan Opera, The Ailey School and others.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
Sedona.Biz

Bella Vita Ristorante Kicks Off Spring Season With Sammy Davis & Brian Peterson

  Sedona News: Here we are about to step into the Spring and the weather could not be more perfect for a night out dining and listening to live music beneath the stars. On Friday, April 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside [...] The post Bella Vita Ristorante Kicks Off Spring Season With Sammy Davis & Brian Peterson appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
