Caleb Ewan is back, winner of stage 1 in the Tour of Turkey exactly one month after he pulled out of Tirreno-Adriatico and then missed out on his big goal for the first part of the 2022 season, Milan-San Remo. The Australian has quickly pushed that disappointment to one side, instead turning his sights on a reset that will set him up for the Giro d’Italia, starting in Budapest on May 6.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO