ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kristi Burton Brown Chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Colorado Republican Party held its nominating assembly, deciding who wouldn't and wouldn't be on the primary election ballot (other...

koacolorado.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado Republicans back election denier for Senate primary

Colorado Republicans on Saturday voted to place on their U.S. Senate primary ballot a state representative who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol and is a supporter of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential election.The gathering is a key step toward garnering the party's nomination to face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November. State Rep. Ron Hanks was the lead choice of 3,700 delegates to the state GOP's assembly, winning 39% of the vote. His only GOP rival in the June 28 Republican Senate primary will be businessman John...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Colorado Public Radio
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy