AUGUSTA, Ga. — After completing his comeback this week at the 86th Masters, Tiger Woods announced when we’ll be seeing him again at least once later this summer. According to host Cara Banks, the 15-time major champion told SkySports that he will tee it up later this summer at St. Andrews in the 150th playing of the Open Championship, July 14-17. Woods also said he’s unsure about the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 19–22, where he won in 2007, but said he will try.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO