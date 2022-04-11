Hollywood Minute: 'Captain Marvel' joins the 'Fast & Furious' family

Related
digitalspy.com
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show
Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Fast and Furious 10 lines up The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior to join cast
The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is in talks to star opposite Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10, the next installment in the long-running action movie franchise. If the Portuguese actor, who played Cleo Cazo aka Ratcatcher 2 in the James Gunn-directed DC flick, winds up joining the project, she will be following in the footsteps of fellow newbie Jason Momoa, who confirmed his involvement earlier this month.
‘The Offer': Studio Execs and Mobsters Fight Over ‘The Godfather’ in Trailer for Paramount+ Series (Video)
It’s the 1970s in Los Angeles and some shady studio guys are trying to get a movie made. But some dangerous criminals are rather put off by the concept and would like it not to happen. Will they manage to work things out? That’s question posed by the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ miniseries “The Offer,” which you can watch now.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC
Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Trying to Conceive a Baby With Travis Barker Has Been ‘Hard’ and Emotional
Sharing her struggles. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to conceive their first child together have not been effortless. “It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on […]
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid
Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years
Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
Popculture
Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now
Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
John Travolta reveals son Ben adopted the rescue puppy Jamie Lee Curtis held during Oscars tribute to Betty White: 'The biggest winner of all!'
Betty White championed for animals throughout her decades long career, and her legacy lived on Sunday evening when John Travolta's son, Ben, adopted the dog that was brought on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars during White's moving tribute. Travolta shared an adorable snap of Ben cradling the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Solange's Son Julez Speaks On Pregnancy Rumours, Shares Alleged Texts Admitting News Is "Fake"
Julez is clearing the air. Earlier today (April 11th), 35-year-old Solange Knowles began trending on social media after a young woman named Adore came forward claiming that the singer's 17-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., allegedly impregnated her and told her that her decision to not take Plan B makes her "so much less attractive."
How Did ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Meet His Wife, Katharine Ross?
“1883” star Sam Elliott has become iconic in Hollywood. Over the span of his career,… The post How Did ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Meet His Wife, Katharine Ross? appeared first on Outsider.
insideedition.com
'Price Is Right' Contestant Steps In as Announcer After Drew Carey Hears His Incredible Voice
A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actress, dies at 93
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93.
tvinsider.com
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Signs on for His First Major TV Role
Harrison Ford scored the first-ever ongoing television role in his career. He will star in a new comedy for Apple TV+ from Ted Lasso producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Shrinking will also star How I Met Your Mother alum, Jason Segel. In Shrinking, Segel will star as Jimmy, a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Trends After Twitter Discovers He Executive Produced Race-Swapping Reality Series In 2006
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
Kim Kardashian Says Divorcing Kanye West Felt Like Pain She 'Didn't Even Know Existed'
The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star told Hoda Kotb about how her last divorce is markedly different from her previous two splits.
The ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Remake Is Full of Familiar Faces and New Stars: Meet the Cast
Introducing, the Baker family! Cheaper By the Dozen is back and better than ever with a new cast. The Disney+ remake — which premiered on Friday, March 18 — stars Gabrielle Union (Zoey Baker) and Zach Braff (Paul Baker) as the matriarch and patriarch of a giant blended family. Per the streaming service’s official synopsis, the […]
