ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

RAW: FILE-IA JUDGE RULES DEM FINKENAUER CAN'T RUN

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtttV_0f5w65HT00

Iowa judge rules Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer can't appear on Democratic primary ballot

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Finkenauer
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary
abc27 News

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as the top candidates came together Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival, John Fetterman, in earnest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has been on the defensive, after a week […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Week

Ex-Trump aide running for Congress voted in 2 primaries in 2016

Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official turned Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire, voted twice during the 2016 primary elections, "potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party's intense focus on 'election integrity,'" The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Specificially, Mowers, who is running...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy