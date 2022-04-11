RAW: FILE-IA JUDGE RULES DEM FINKENAUER CAN'T RUN

Related
GOP-appointed judge overrules independent panel to block Democrat from crucial Senate race
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee
(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Tide turns for Trump favorite in key Senate race
North Carolina’s May 17 primary is emerging as a key test of the former president’s clout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP
The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
McConnell says Republicans will 'make sure Joe Biden is a moderate' if the party regains control of Congress in 2022
"Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said about the prospect of divided government.
RELATED PEOPLE
buzzfeednews.com
Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.
If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Demands Clarence Thomas Be Recused Over Wife's Election Texts
Ginni Thomas advocating for overturning the 2020 election is a “textbook case for removing him,” said the Minnesota Democrat.
Senate panel tied 11-11 on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination, forcing an extra vote on her way to being confirmed to the Supreme Court
The committee voted along party lines for Jackson's nomination, highlighting the partisan nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process.
Kid at Trump Rally Tells TV Reporter He's Excited to 'See Joe Biden'
"I think they're more excited than we are," said a mother at a North Carolina Trump rally, nodding down toward her children before her son went off-script.
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
KEYT
McCarthy calls endorsement of Cheney’s primary foe a ‘special case’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he won’t be wading into any other primaries to oust incumbents in his own party, after taking the unprecedented step of endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent last month. “This is a very special case,” McCarthy told CNN during an interview at...
Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary
BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as the top candidates came together Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival, John Fetterman, in earnest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has been on the defensive, after a week […]
Washington Examiner
Democrats block trans candidate from primary for trying to 'manipulate voters'
A local Missouri Democratic committee took a page from the Communist Party of China's playbook when it blocked a transgender woman from running as a Democrat in a county election, the spurned candidate told the Washington Examiner. Roberta Gough, 84, has run in five elections in Missouri since 2010, twice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls on President Biden to provide more weapons to Ukraine
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
Ex-Trump aide running for Congress voted in 2 primaries in 2016
Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official turned Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire, voted twice during the 2016 primary elections, "potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party's intense focus on 'election integrity,'" The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Specificially, Mowers, who is running...
Washington Post
Top Maryland Democratic Party official resigns after questioning electability of Black candidates
A top Maryland Democratic Party official who questioned whether voters would elect a Black candidate for governor stepped down on Monday as calls for her departure escalated. Barbara Goldberg Goldman, a prolific donor who was the party’s deputy treasurer, resigned on Monday. She also publicly apologized for the comments.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0