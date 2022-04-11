MN: FAMILY REMEMBERS DAUNTE WRIGHT 1 YEAR LATER

Related
Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
Eagle Mountain family remembers 9-year-old who died suddenly
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Family members on Monday were remembering a 9-year-old boy who died suddenly over the weekend. Garth Gagnier said his son, Logan, simply went to sleep Friday night after spending the evening with his grandparents and a sibling, and seemed to be late rising Saturday morning.
Family pleads for answers as woman, toddler remain missing 18 years later
It's been 18 years since anyone has seen Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old daughter, Adriana. The two disappeared without a trace of evidence in 2004. Now, nearly two decades later, their family is still seeking justice and closure.
20 years later: Family of slain CPD officer gathers at memorial
CHICAGO — The family of a CPD officer who was shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in March 2002 gathered at the Gold Star Families memorial on Saturday to remember a fallen officer and father. Marquez was shot and killed in Logan Square 20 years ago while serving a warrant for a 77-year-old […]
A year later, spa shooting victims’ families grieve and heal
ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Peterson misses spending Sundays with his mother, cooking and running errands. Dana Toole plays a video of her sister over and over just to hear her voice. Michael Webb has started speaking out about gun control since his ex-wife’s fatal shooting. A year after...
Woman Abducted at Birth Begs Court To Release Kidnapper, ‘I Need My Mother Home’
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say
A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire
An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
My two teenage sons sleep in a ‘shed’ behind the house – people say I’ll regret it when I end up as a young grandma
A TOUR of a backyard shed has sparked a debate with thousands of comments when a mom revealed it's where her two teenage sons sleep. The boys, ages 16 and 18, are still in high school, but their parents give them free rein in the private space. Shawndra Wilson is...
Man who buried alive school bus full of children he kidnapped before requesting $5 million ransom is granted parole
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana
A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.
A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say
Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
Man tinkering with gun fatally shoots pregnant 17-year-old in Louisiana, sheriff says
A 23-year-old man was tinkering with a gun when it fired and fatally struck a pregnant teen in Louisiana, authorities said. Chad Blackard told investigators he had the handgun in the backseat of a moving car when it fired and hit the 17-year-old in the back, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said in a probable cause statement.
Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better
The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
All 7 US soldiers who last saw decapitated paratrooper alive face charges
All seven of the U.S. Army paratroopers who last saw fellow soldier Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez alive are now facing charges following his death and decapitation, the Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday. Roman-Martinez went missing in May 2020 while on a camping trip on a remote island in the Outer Banks with...
Daunte Wright memorial to stay put in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mayor of the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed by an officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser said Tuesday that a memorial to the Black motorist will stay in place, after miscommunication with staff led some to believe it would be removed.
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the Westside Middle School shootings. On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm then shot their classmates as they exited the building with their teachers. Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher,...
Heaven's Gate Mass Suicide Remembered 25 Years Later
Content warning: This story and the footage in this story are of a sensitive nature and may not be suitable for all readers. The fascination with Heaven’s Gate continues, 25 years after 39 people killed themselves in a mass suicide inside a Rancho Santa Fe mansion. The day was...
Three years later, slain coach’s family still committed to charity
The foundation is currently planning its first in-person gathering since the pandemic and they are preparing to award their second scholarship.
