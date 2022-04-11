(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID VACCINE COULD BE YEARLY THIS FALL

Related
WFMZ-TV Online
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID-19 UPTICK EXPECTED, BUT NOT A SURGE
After new Covid-19 cases rise in Europe, top health officials expect increases in the US, too. One expert says it's time to prepare now.
'I Walked Out': Worker Praised for Quitting Job After Bonus Is Cut in Half
English teacher who lives in Japan explained that bonuses often replace a large chunk of workers' salaries.
Just 1/4% of Ballad employees (33) sidelined due to refusing COVID vaccine
More than 1,600 medical or religious exemptions granted JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the end, the mass exodus of vaccine-resistant Ballad Health employees turned out to be more of a trickle. The hospital system confirmed Friday just 33 of its 13,000-odd employees were out of work after refusing to comply with the federal mandate. […]
Shropshire Star
US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Health Canada Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years
Health Canada has approved Moderna Inc's MRNA mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, two-dose series of 50 µg per dose to prevent COVID-19 in children aged six to11 years. The announcement follows the recent authorization of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine in the same age group in both Australia and the European Union.
Miami Herald
Florida’s guidance on COVID vaccines for kids is about politics, not health | Editorial
Apparently, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo forgot to check with the researchers whose work he cited when he announced that the state is recommending against COVID vaccines for children. Four researchers told the Tampa Bay Times that their work was wrongly used by the state. One, Kathryn Edwards, a pediatrics...
U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Follow Conventional Health Standards and Protocols
SciCheck Digest Clinical and real-world studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing serious disease, and there is a long history of vaccine requirements in the U.S. But a list of bogus claims, shared around the world in recent months, falsely attributes unique characteristics and requirements to COVID-19 vaccines. Full Story A social media […] The post U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Follow Conventional Health Standards and Protocols appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
How many Louisiana workers make less than $15 per hour?
It's been stalled in Congress since January of 2021, but a bill to raise the U.S. minimum wage to $15 by 2025 is still floating around. However, the question remains -- how many Louisianans would actually benefit from a hike to $15 per hour?
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue fall; vaccinations see slowing
New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Monday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing their downward trajectory.
Colorado Department Of Public Health To Phase Out Community COVID Vaccine Clinics
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics. That includes the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses. (credit: CBS) Starting March 31, CDPHE will begin transitioning to traditional health care settings. Final operations for those sites are on the state’s website. CDPHE said nearly 2,000 providers are part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including doctor’s offices and pharmacies. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses will continue visiting communities until at least June 30 to reach those hard-to-contact populations. CDPHE said if necessary, those community vaccine clinics can be reestablished in about a month.
KGMI
County announces pop-up COVID vaccine clinic in Maple Falls
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – There will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the East Whatcom Regional Resource Center today, Thursday, March 17th. From 4 to 7 p.m., there will be Pfizer, Moderna, and Pfizer-Pediatric vaccines available, open to ages 5 and up. Whatcom County Health says that walk-ins...
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Covid vaccinations in US fall to lowest level since 2020
Vaccination rates in the United States have plummeted to their lowest levels since the Covid-19 jab became widely available in December 2020.Figures compiled by the Washington Post showed the seven-day average of initial doses and boosters dropped to 182,000 this week, just a quarter of the number of vaccinations administered in early February.The sharp reduction comes as health experts warn the US may be about to face a new wave of Covid cases due to the BA.2 subvariant, also known as “stealth Omicron”. A total of 65 per cent of Americans have received two doses of the vaccine, while just...
Medical Daily
Experts Think COVID-19 Vaccine Could Become A Yearly Shot
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be not going anytime soon after entering its second year this 2022. Should it continue for many more years, experts believe the world could see the vaccine jabs becoming a yearly thing, just like flu shots. Periodic Vaccination In The Time Of COVID. Flu shots...
WOWT
Health professionals stress vaccinations even as COVID-19 cases decline
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 cases are declining and people are taking off their masks, but according to the CDC, 77 million Americans remain unvaccinated. Across the country, COVID vaccinations are on the decline and medical experts insist this pandemic is not over. The Russian invasion of Ukraine - higher...
RAW: FILE: CDC: COVID DEATHS COULD TOP 1 MIL BY EARLY MAY
The CDC says the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 could hit the million mark within the next few weeks.
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Covid vaccinations - including boosters - fall to lowest levels since 2020
With another pandemic surge possibly on the way, vaccination for the coronavirus in the United States has all but ground to a halt, with initial doses and boosters plummeting to the lowest levels since the program began in late December 2020. On Wednesday, the seven-day average of vaccinations fell to...
“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter
Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
Report highlights cost of pandemic school closures, limited effectiveness of lockdowns
(The Center Square) – A working paper that examined how U.S. states responded to the COVID-19 pandemic found that states with strict lockdowns and other COVID-19 policies did little to prevent COVID-19 deaths, but those economic restrictions and school closures proved costly in other ways. "School closures may ultimately prove to be the most costly policy decision of the pandemic era in both economic and mortality terms," University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan and fellow authors Stephen Moore and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to...
Futurity
Test detects COVID (and which variant) in about 15 minutes
A new test can determine within 10-15 minutes whether patients test positive for COVID and, if so, which of the five known variants of concern they have. The research involves the use of a simple heating device and a cellphone. The researchers also used a new form of CRISPR—a means of finding and targeting a specific section of genetic material inside a cell—to quickly and effectively diagnose COVID and learn which variant of concern is in a patient sample: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, or Omicron.
