Public Health

(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID VACCINE COULD BE YEARLY THIS FALL

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaMSq_0f5w62dI00

Covid-19 cases are now rising in more than half of US states, but are still relatively low overall. One former US health official says Covid-19 vaccines could become an annual shot as early as this fall.

