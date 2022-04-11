ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Minute: 'Captain Marvel' joins the 'Fast & Furious' family

KULR8
 2 days ago

Brie Larson joins 'Fast and Furious...

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad

There aren't many rules in the Fast & Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the principals of the movie series seems to be that the cast of every sequel needs to be bigger than the one in the previous film. Justin Lin's Fast And Furious 10 is now very much in the process of living up to that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is apparently coming aboard as well.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
AL.com

Kurt Russell’s 10 best movies ranked

Kurt Russell turns 71 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of Hollywood’s most beloved movie stars. To wish the Massachusetts-born actor a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. 10) The Hateful Eight (2015) In the dead of a Wyoming winter,...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler says she wasn’t invited to Oscars 2022

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler claims the Academy did not invite her to the 2022 Oscars despite the film receiving seven nominations. A fan commented on Zegler’s Instagram Saturday expressing their excitement to see her gown at Sunday’s ceremony, to which the breakout actress replied, “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.” Zegler’s followers immediately responded with messages of surprise and disapproval, as her movie is up for awards including Best Picture. “breaks my heart. You were the best part of that movie. Surely Steven Spielberg could do something about this,” one fan wrote, referencing the film’s legendary director, who...
MOVIES

