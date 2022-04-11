ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, VA

Back in the Winners’ Circle

It certainly was a fun evening in Baskerville last Friday as the young Mecklenburg County varsity football team get back into the winner’s circle with a convincing 42-0 shutout victory over visiting John Marshall HS on Youth Night. It was the senior leaders for the Phoenix who set the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Registration opens for CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp

SOUTH BOSTON – RISE Collaborative has opened registration for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp. The entrepreneur training program is a free, eight-week course designed to help area entrepreneurs and new business owners launch and grow their companies. Participants who complete the course will gain access to mentors, resources, and knowledge to start or scale a business. They will also be eligible for the Southern Virginia Business Pitch Competition planned for March 2023.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

