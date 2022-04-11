SOUTH BOSTON – RISE Collaborative has opened registration for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp. The entrepreneur training program is a free, eight-week course designed to help area entrepreneurs and new business owners launch and grow their companies. Participants who complete the course will gain access to mentors, resources, and knowledge to start or scale a business. They will also be eligible for the Southern Virginia Business Pitch Competition planned for March 2023.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO