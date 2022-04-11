Chase City Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers across the state are quitting and changing careers because of things like staffing shortages and pandemic-related stress. Officials with the Jefferson County AFT union said they think there is going to be a high number of resignations coming in the next few months. “Teacher morale...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools announced its teachers of the year on Thursday. The Elementary Teacher of the Year Tori Erdossy and Secondary Teacher of the Year Patsy Brantley. Erdossy is a 4th grade ELA and Social Studies teacher at Fairhope West Elementary. She has been there...
If you have a child in the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, are a Teacher in the School or just a Friend of the School, the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Parent Teachers and Friends Organization invites you to join them for coffee at Sugar Mags Central on Saturday March 19th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District said Monday it continues to negotiate with the unions representing teachers and other school staff members. If a deal can't be reached between the two sides, the district has said it will shut down all of its schools beginning Wednesday, March 23 – the date SCTA/SEIU unions have set to strike.
Comments / 0