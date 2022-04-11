ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

ON THE MARKET: Henry County farm with pond stocked with bass sits on nearly 10 acres

Henry County Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have dreamed of owning a farm and raising horses, this is the home for you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on nearly 10 acres of land in Henry County. When you...

www.henryherald.com

mansionglobal.com

New-Build Dallas Home with ‘Resort-Like Backyard’ Lists for Nearly $13 Million

"The resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining." A palatial 9,000-square-foot home in Dallas’s Highland Park came on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $12.9 million. Built in 2020 by well-known Texas architect Richard Drummond Davis, the home features extensive indoor and outdoor...
REAL ESTATE
Crescent-News

Henry County barn destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed the barn in this photo at U167 Henry County Road 11 early Wednesday afternoon. Liberty Center-Washington Township Fire and Napoleon Fire Department were called to the scene. In this photo firefighters apply water to the barn which had collapsed.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
SHOPPING
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia-Pacific opens new manufacturing facility in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Officials from Henry County and Georgia-Pacific recently celebrated the opening of the company’s new manufacturing facility in McDonough. GP produces recyclable paper padded mailers. Since 2020, the company has been supplying Amazon with the mailers that GP says are “a cost-competitive alternative to plastic mailers or boxes … that help save shippers money on freight and improve warehouse efficiency.”
MCDONOUGH, GA

