ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 311 near Route 600 in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police. On Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., Bryson Nathaniel Burdette, 33, of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, was driving south in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when he ran off the side of the road and overturned, authorities say. Burdette and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO