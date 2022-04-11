Millennials are buying homes in Midland

Midland is the No. 1 small metropolitan area where millennials are buying homes, according to a report from ConstructionCoverage.com.

The website, which helps builders and homeowners make decisions, states millennials in the Midland metro area accounted for 39.7 percent of home purchase loans to originate in 2020, compared to 29.7 percent at the national level.

Midland was first, Odessa was second (39.6 percent), and Rochester, Minnesota (38.9 percent), Fargo, North Dakota-Minnesota (37.8 percent), and Binghamton, New York (36.9 percent), rounded out the top five.

“ Since 2014, millennials have comprised the largest share of homebuyers in the U.S.,” according to ConstructionCoverage.com. “Due to data availability limitations, the 25- to 34-year-old age cohort was used to approximate the millennial generation.

There were no Texas locations in the top 15 of the midsize or larger metropolitan areas.

Millennial home buying

(share of home purchase loans)

West Texas region

1.Midland 39.7 percent

2.Odessa 39.6 percent

Also

101. San Angelo 28.4 percent

105. Abilene 28.1 percent

132. Amarillo 26.2 percent

141. Lubbock 25.8 percent

Source: https://constructioncoverage.com/research/where-are-millennials-buying-homes-2022