As per Mark McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press , expect the Winnipeg Jets to make an offseason move as they try to fix what he calls a “comically painful to watch” blue line. Citing that the Jets are one of 18 teams averaging at least three goals per game this year, they are also in a small group of teams who can score but aren’t in the playoffs. (Columbus and New Jersey are the other two). To make matters worse, the Jets are the only one of those three teams not currently undergoing a rebuild.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO