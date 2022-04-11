ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Austin Described As ‘A Wrestling God’ Backstage At WWE WrestleMania 38

By Andrew Ravens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Angle was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 38 to visit with friends and he was able to witness history in person as this event marked the final match in the career of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Austin beat Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match at...

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Gets Name Change On Raw, Title Match Announced

They say that anything can happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Austin Theory underwent a name change when it was revealed that WWE has dropped his first name. Austin Theory appeared in a backstage segment where he confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and he told them that Mr. McMahon assured him he’ll be getting a shot at the United States Championship. Adam Pearce told Austin Theory that he was well aware of the US Title opportunity, but Austin Theory interrupted Pearce, and told him that now he’s just “Theory” because he and Mr. McMahon decided that the “Austin” doesn’t suit him.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured, Angle Was Part of Wrestlemania Match

At Wrestlemania last week, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles. During the match, Lesnar caught Reigns with a Kimura lock and Reigns claimed that he was hurt after. He then abruptly won with the spear. He hasn’t been physically active since, leading to rumors that he’s actually injured.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Match Takes Place After Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns In Action

They aren’t done yet. Last week’s Monday Night Raw marked the end of WrestleMania Weekend, which featured some of the most important WWE events of the year. The shows included all kinds of special matches and moments, but eventually things had to come to an end. WWE was back to normal this week but three hours of Monday Night Raw just wasn’t enough. There was another match after the show went off the air and it was a big one.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker On Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning To WWE

Out of all the names WWE has released over the last few years Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most shocking departures. The former Universal Champion was released from WWE last year and he has yet to resurface in the world of professional wrestling. The Undertaker previously faced Bray...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is still uncertain about Roman Reigns' future

Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Didn’t Return to WWE at WrestleMania 37

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 Weekend ahead of her title match with Bianca Belair. During the interview, she addressed rumors of her making a return at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below are some highlights:
WWE
Yardbarker

'Young Rock' teases The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania match

A future WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was teased during a scene on this week's episode of "Young Rock." The sixth episode of the show's second season aired on Tuesday night. During the program, Rock was just beginning his wrestling training with his father, Rocky Johnson, at the time. He's later shown with his family watching Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) wrestle at the Royal Rumble on television. A young Joe Anoaʻi (Roman Reigns) is watching the event as well. Joe jumps on Rock's shoulders and asks for someone to give him a Samoan Drop. When no one responds, he asks them all to "acknowledge" him.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Cody Rhodes

The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (4/11/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Omos Joins MVP’s VIP Lounge + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (4/11/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and filling in for Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler welcome us to tonight's show which emanates from Detroit, Michigan. The Miz makes his way down to the ring and it's time for Miz TV. Miz says it'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can lift himself a level above what he did at WrestleMania when he beat Seth Rollins...and that's beat him, tonight. The crowd cheers, Miz tells them their opinion doesn't matter because they cheer for the Lions and Miz welcomes Cody out and 'The American Nightmare' makes his way down to the ring. Miz asks Cody if he's trying to upstage him by using all of the company's pyro budget and making a 45-minute entrance. Cody says it's been a long-time coming that he's been in front of a crowd like this. Cody interuppts Miz and tells the crowd to keep cheering. Miz is finally able to get a word in and asks Cody about his promo from last week's show, saying he wants to make his father Dusty proud. Miz says the reality is, if it weren't for his family name, he would just be a plumber. Cody says Miz's joke was clever and tells Miz that it'd be good to be a plumber right about now because Miz is full of...and stops himself but asks the crowd if they knew what he meant, to which they chant 'yes!'. Cody says Miz hasn't changed since he last saw him and calls him 'reliable Mike'. Cody asks Miz if he still looks the same and says he know has 'crystal clear clarity' on what he 'needs' to do and that's win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Miz says that Cody's good because if you beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, you have to be good and that he's heard that Cody will fight Rollins again at Backlash, which doesn't fair well for Cody because Rollins is the architect. Miz tells Cody he doesn't like his chances at Backlash and ge also doesn't like his chances tonight. Miz tells the crowd when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut as they chant Cody's name. Miz says he single-handily beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio and then took out one of Hollywood's biggest stars in Logan Paul. Miz tells Cody that he knows where he's been for the past six years but this is HIS show and he doesn't get embarrassed in HIS show. Cody says he respects Miz and his accomplishments and he thinks all of this hostility is because Miz is threatened by him. Cody says he has no issues with Rollins and if he wants a rematch at Backlash, he's more than happy to oblige but Miz is starting to make it personal and while he's 'enjoyed' their chat, he's looking forward to his first match on Monday Night RAW in six years. Cody says 'let the best man win'. Cody drops the mic and his music hits, Miz goes for the cheap shot but Cody's ready for it and dumps Miz out of the ring. Miz retreats up the entrance ramp and commentary hypes up the rest of tonight's show and takes a look back at last Friday's episode of SmackDown where Roman Reigns said he wants Jimmy and Jey Uso to bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles. Dominik Mysterio makes his way down to the ring and head to a commercial break before his match against Veer Mahan.
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business

The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).
WWE
ComicBook

Watch Paul Heyman Try to Fight More Fans After This Week's WWE Raw

Paul Heyman has made a habit in recent months of trying to fight fans during WWE live events and dark matches. He's never actually thrown hands with any of them, but he was back at it again after this week's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. The dark match after the show saw Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pull off a victory over The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and videos of Heyman getting held back by the Usos and later consoled by Roman Reigns. You can see some of the clips from the match below.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
WWE
Wrestling World

Stephanie McMahon wrote a beautiful letter to the fans

Last weekend we had Wrestlemania 38, an event divided into two evenings that WWE gives us every year allowing us to feel strong emotions towards professional wrestling. Also this year the Showcase of the Immortals was a great success and thanks to everyone, Stephanie McMahon thought about it, writing a letter.
ARLINGTON, TX
Wrestling World

Randy Orton describes his last meeting with Triple H

Triple H announced his permanent retirement from wrestling just days before WrestleMania 38. In September last year, The Game underwent a delicate heart operation following a heart event. The long rehabilitation process led him to abandon the desire to return to fighting. The 14-time world champion had progressively moved away...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Reveals What Steve Austin Thinks Of His Broken Universe

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about Steve Austin competing at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake headlined night one against Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match which is something that Matt was happy to see, claiming that Austin looked great. “I...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Paul Heyman Feigns Hopping The Barricade At WWE RAW, Roman Reigns Consoles Him With A Hug (Video)

Paul Heyman was all fired up after WWE RAW went off the air, but his Tribal Chief was able to calm him down. As seen in the videos below, Paul Heyman got into it with a fan and feigned hopping the barricade. Roman Reigns and The Usos faced off with Drew McIntyre and The New Day in a 6-man tag team match that served as the post-show dark match. During the match, Heyman was trash-talking with some fans that ended up with Heyman pretending to challenge one to a fight.
WWE
Yardbarker

Blackpool Combat Club, Owen Hart Cup qualifier set for AEW Rampage

A trios match featuring Blackpool Combat Club, and a Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier have been added to this week's AEW Rampage. In a match announced in a backstage promo on this week's Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club will team against Gunn Club's Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn.
WWE
Wrestling World

Happy Corbin speaks about The Undertaker

When thinking of the most iconic characters in WWE history, The Undertaker's name is one of the first that comes to mind. The Digger made his debut in the Stamford federation back in 1990, becoming one of the undisputed symbols of the modern era. Thanks largely to his iconic gimmick,...
WWE

